Residents throng PCMC, demand Moshi garbage depot’s shift

Days after a waste-to-energy plant building collapsed inside the Moshi garbage depot, aggrieved residents from the area on Monday thronged the civic headquarters in Pimpri seeking redressal to their litany of grievances.

Residents demanded that the compensation amount for families of victims increased substantially and the garbage depot shifted out of the locality. Nine contract employees were killed when the building collapsed on July 8.

A delegation of Moshi residents led by former corporator Dhananjay Alhat met Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi and Mayor Ravi Landge went to PCMC headquarters in Pimpri and held discussions over their grievances.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Alhat said, “We have demanded the Moshi garbage should be shifted away from the suburb. If they can’t shift the depot in the immediate future, they should drastically reduce the amount of waste which has been lying in the spot for years.”

Alhat said, “Moshi is growing rapidly, tall residential buildings and commercial complex have come up in the suburb. It is one of the most sought after places to live in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The way it is being treated by PCMC is condemnable. Residents are shocked by the sight of a towering mountain of garbage which breeds nothing but diseases and is causing harming to environment.”

Alhat said they also demanded compensation to victims and their kin should be increased to Rs 50 lakh and the private company, Antony Renewable Energy, should pay Rs one crore. “This is because the deaths did not occur because of a natural calamity. It happened because of negligence of PCMC and the company,” he said.

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Nitin Borate, a local activist who was part of the delegation said, “We demanded the garbage being brought to Moshi depot from all over Pune be stopped. The legacy waste piling up should be immediately reduced. And the capacity of the private firm to convert waste to energy should be stepped up.”

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“If the PCMC is not in a position to shift the garbage depot for now, they should at least ensure only garbage from Bhosari assembly area is dumped in Moshi garbage depot,” Borate said.

Alhat and Borate said the PCMC administration has sought three months’ time to redress their grievances. “If the PCMC does not live up to its promise, the residents of Moshi will be forced to launch an agitation against the Moshi garbage depot,” the said.

The delegation demanded strict legal action be taken against officers concerned, machinery, and company responsible for the accident.

The delegation said the entire cost of treatment for injured citizens should be borne by the PCMC and the government as well as necessary action be taken to provide a job in government/municipal service to one eligible member of the affected family.

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“Long-term measures should be implemented to address issues related to health, environment, and safety in the area. All pending civic amenity-related issues raised by the villagers should be resolved on a priority basis,” the delegation said in its memorandum submitted to the PCMC.

On its part, the PCMC administration said, “During (Monday)’s meeting, the residents of Moshi presented a detailed review of the situation post the accident. They clearly expressed their sentiments and demands regarding justice for the families of the deceased, strict action against the culprits, assurance of citizen safety in the area, health and environmental adverse effects caused by the garbage depot, and long-pending local issues.”

The administration said residents elaborately presented each demand, noting that the incident was not limited to one concern, but was a matter of utmost gravity concerning citizens’ safety, the environment, and trust in the administration. “They clarified that there will be no compromise on the rightful demands of the people of Moshi, and the administration needs to treat this with top priority,” officials said.

The PCMC chief said issues raised by the Moshi residents will be resolved phase-wise and on priority. He also stated that the administration will not delay the case related to the accident and all necessary administrative actions will be carried out expeditiously.

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Mayor Ravi Landge said, “Ensuring justice for the families who lost their lives in the accident, taking strict action against the culprits, and resolving every rightful issue of the Moshi residents is my moral and public responsibility. My follow-up will continue persistently until the promises made to the people of Moshi are fulfilled. Nothing is greater than the trust and safety of citizens.”