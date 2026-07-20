Residents throng PCMC, demand Moshi garbage depot’s shift

Increase in compensation for victims' kin sought

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
5 min readPuneJul 20, 2026 10:59 PM IST
Moshi garbage PCMCThe PCMC chief said issues raised by the Moshi residents will be resolved phase-wise and on a priority basis. (Representational Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Days after a waste-to-energy plant building collapsed inside the Moshi garbage depot, aggrieved residents from the area on Monday thronged the civic headquarters in Pimpri seeking redressal to their litany of grievances.

Residents demanded that the compensation amount for families of victims increased substantially and the garbage depot shifted out of the locality. Nine contract employees were killed when the building collapsed on July 8.

A delegation of Moshi residents led by former corporator Dhananjay Alhat met Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi and Mayor Ravi Landge went to PCMC headquarters in Pimpri and held discussions over their grievances.

Also Read | Pune building collapse: Civic body suspends 2 engineers for negligence

Speaking to The Indian Express, Alhat said, “We have demanded the Moshi garbage should be shifted away from the suburb. If they can’t shift the depot in the immediate future, they should drastically reduce the amount of waste which has been lying in the spot for years.”

Alhat said, “Moshi is growing rapidly, tall residential buildings and commercial complex have come up in the suburb. It is one of the most sought after places to live in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The way it is being treated by PCMC is condemnable. Residents are shocked by the sight of a towering mountain of garbage which breeds nothing but diseases and is causing harming to environment.”

Alhat said they also demanded compensation to victims and their kin should be increased to Rs 50 lakh and the private company, Antony Renewable Energy, should pay Rs one crore. “This is because the deaths did not occur because of a natural calamity. It happened because of negligence of PCMC and the company,” he said.

Also Read | Project head arrested, safety officer booked in Pune building collapse case

Nitin Borate, a local activist who was part of the delegation said, “We demanded the garbage being brought to Moshi depot from all over Pune be stopped. The legacy waste piling up should be immediately reduced. And the capacity of the private firm to convert waste to energy should be stepped up.”

Story continues below this ad

“If the PCMC is not in a position to shift the garbage depot for now, they should at least ensure only garbage from Bhosari assembly area is dumped in Moshi garbage depot,” Borate said.

Alhat and Borate said the PCMC administration has sought three months’ time to redress their grievances. “If the PCMC does not live up to its promise, the residents of Moshi will be forced to launch an agitation against the Moshi garbage depot,” the said.

The delegation demanded strict legal action be taken against officers concerned, machinery, and company responsible for the accident.

The delegation said the entire cost of treatment for injured citizens should be borne by the PCMC and the government as well as necessary action be taken to provide a job in government/municipal service to one eligible member of the affected family.

Story continues below this ad

“Long-term measures should be implemented to address issues related to health, environment, and safety in the area. All pending civic amenity-related issues raised by the villagers should be resolved on a priority basis,” the delegation said in its memorandum submitted to the PCMC.

On its part, the PCMC administration said, “During (Monday)’s meeting, the residents of Moshi presented a detailed review of the situation post the accident. They clearly expressed their sentiments and demands regarding justice for the families of the deceased, strict action against the culprits, assurance of citizen safety in the area, health and environmental adverse effects caused by the garbage depot, and long-pending local issues.”

The administration said residents elaborately presented each demand, noting that the incident was not limited to one concern, but was a matter of utmost gravity concerning citizens’ safety, the environment, and trust in the administration. “They clarified that there will be no compromise on the rightful demands of the people of Moshi, and the administration needs to treat this with top priority,” officials said.

The PCMC chief said issues raised by the Moshi residents will be resolved phase-wise and on priority. He also stated that the administration will not delay the case related to the accident and all necessary administrative actions will be carried out expeditiously.

Story continues below this ad

Mayor Ravi Landge said, “Ensuring justice for the families who lost their lives in the accident, taking strict action against the culprits, and resolving every rightful issue of the Moshi residents is my moral and public responsibility. My follow-up will continue persistently until the promises made to the people of Moshi are fulfilled. Nothing is greater than the trust and safety of citizens.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments