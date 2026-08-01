Amit Shah presents NSA Doval with Lokmanya Tilak National Award

Speaking about Lokmanya Tilak, Shah said that he gave a new direction to the Indian freedom struggle and laid a strong foundation for nationalism, education, journalism, and social awakening.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneAug 1, 2026 07:21 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah felicitates NSA Ajit Doval during Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 ceremony, in Pune on Saturday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State Dy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar also present. (@CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo)Union Home Minister Amit Shah felicitates NSA Ajit Doval during Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 ceremony, in Pune on Saturday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State Dy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar also present. (@CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo)
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had played a big role in India’s foreign policy. Shah said this at the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 in Pune, where he presented the award to Doval.

“Today, India’s foreign policy is one that has a spine. No one can deny this. With respect, we have strengthened our position in the world. And in this achievement of the Modi government, Ajit Doval has made a big contribution,” Shah said.

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Speaking about Lokmanya Tilak, Shah said that he gave a new direction to the Indian freedom struggle and laid a strong foundation for nationalism, education, journalism, and social awakening. “His conviction continues to inspire every Indian today and serves as a guiding principle for building a developed and capable India,” he added.

He said that Tilak’s message of “Swaraj is my birthright” should be transformed into a national resolve for a developed India in the present times.

“Today those who talk of rights don’t know that if we misuse them, then the souls of those who sacrificed a lot for us to get these rights will likely be troubled,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and Pune MP and Union Minister Muralidhar Mohol were present at the event.

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Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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