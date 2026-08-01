Amit Shah presents NSA Doval with Lokmanya Tilak National Award

Union Home Minister Amit Shah felicitates NSA Ajit Doval during Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 ceremony, in Pune on Saturday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State Dy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar also present. (@CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had played a big role in India’s foreign policy. Shah said this at the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 in Pune, where he presented the award to Doval.

“Today, India’s foreign policy is one that has a spine. No one can deny this. With respect, we have strengthened our position in the world. And in this achievement of the Modi government, Ajit Doval has made a big contribution,” Shah said.

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Speaking about Lokmanya Tilak, Shah said that he gave a new direction to the Indian freedom struggle and laid a strong foundation for nationalism, education, journalism, and social awakening. “His conviction continues to inspire every Indian today and serves as a guiding principle for building a developed and capable India,” he added.