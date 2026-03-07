Mercury rises to 38°C in Pune, ‘real feel’ higher due to humidity

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the maximum temperature is on an upward trajectory. The likely maximum over this weekend will be 37 degree Celsius. (Express File Photo)

With day temperature soaring to its highest levels this year, Pune has been sweating. The city reeled under 36 degrees Celsius on March 6, according to the Shivajinagar and Pashan stations. The maximum temperature in Chinchwad and NDA were also 36 degree Celsius. Koregaon Park and Lohegaon was the hottest at 38 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the maximum temperature is on an upward trajectory. The likely maximum over this weekend will be 37 degree Celsius. From March 10, the maximum is expected to rise to 38 degree Celsius.

IMD officials say that, till now, the warmth is less than 4-5 degrees above normal and can be considered normal. If the present trend continues and the maximum temperature crosses 40 degree, IMD will issue an alert for a heat wave.