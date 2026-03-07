Mercury rises to 38°C in Pune, ‘real feel’ higher due to humidity

From March 10, the maximum is expected to rise to 38 degree Celsius.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
Updated: Mar 7, 2026 03:32 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the maximum temperature is on an upward trajectory. The likely maximum over this weekend will be 37 degree Celsius.
With day temperature soaring to its highest levels this year, Pune has been sweating. The city reeled under 36 degrees Celsius on March 6, according to the Shivajinagar and Pashan stations. The maximum temperature in Chinchwad and NDA were also 36 degree Celsius. Koregaon Park and Lohegaon was the hottest at 38 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the maximum temperature is on an upward trajectory. The likely maximum over this weekend will be 37 degree Celsius. From March 10, the maximum is expected to rise to 38 degree Celsius.

IMD officials say that, till now, the warmth is less than 4-5 degrees above normal and can be considered normal. If the present trend continues and the maximum temperature crosses 40 degree, IMD will issue an alert for a heat wave.

A yellow alert has been issued in certain parts of Maharashtra, especially in isolated areas of Konkan, such as Mumbai and Thane, for March 8 and 9. These regions are witnessing hot and humid conditions in isolated locations. As March passes into April, the days are going to get progressively hotter across Maharashtra.

The humidity level, too, has added to the discomfort in Pune. The relative humidity (RH) recorded at the Shivajinagar station was 48 per cent on Friday morning, while it was 32 per cent in Lohegaon, 41 per cent in Chinchwad and 47 per cent in Lavale. NDA had the highest RH at 61 per cent.

“The real feel is higher than the actual temperature, i.e. people are feeling warmer than how hot it really is. This is largely due to an upper air interaction with the wind blowing in from the Bay of Bengal through Odisha and the southern states into Maharashtra and that coming from north and central India. The presence of moisture in the air is making us sweat and feel hotter,” said Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather forecasting division at IMD.

He points out that, unlike the maximum temperature, the morning temperature is not rising greatly and appears to have stabilised at least for next few days. On Friday, the minimum temperature was 15.4 degree C in Shivajinagar and Pashan, and 14 degree C in NDA. Chinchwad was among the places with the highest minimum temperature, 21 degree C, in Pune. “These readings have been fairly constant since February second half. The minimum will rise by one or two degrees only in the next few days after mid March,” said Kashyapi.

According to him, people are advised not to step out between noon and 3 pm. “One should drink water or a liquid before leaving home. After returning, wait for a while before drinking water at normal temperature again,” he said. For farmers, the present high temperature could pose a problem if they have standing crops such as wheat. “If the temperature increase coincides with flowering or early grain filling stages, the production is likely to be hampered,” said Kashyapi, who was also a crop advisor at IMD.

