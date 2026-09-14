Jarange plans solo journey to Mumbai, says it will be his final battle

CM says staging protest during Ganesh festival would inconvenience devotees

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
5 min readPuneSep 14, 2026 09:59 PM IST
Mumbai: Urging members of the Maratha community not to travel to Mumbai for now, Jarange said he would leave accompanied by only eight to 10 close associates. (File Photo)Urging members of the Maratha community not to travel to Mumbai for now, Jarange said he would leave accompanied by only eight to 10 close associates. (File Photo)
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Even as the Mumbai Police for the second time on Monday denied permission to hold a protest at Azad Maidan, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil said he would travel to Mumbai alone with a handful of supporters, adding that he may not return to Antarwali-Sarati.

“Since the police have denied us permission, we must change our strategy. I will travel to Mumbai alone with just a few supporters,” Jarange told reporters and villagers at Antarwali-Sarati.

Jarange appeared emotional while addressing the villagers, hinting that it could be his last meeting with them. “I am leaving for Mumbai tomorrow, and there is a strong possibility that this might be our final meeting,” he said.

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At the same time, Jarange said he remained open to talks whenever and wherever the government invited him.

He said he was changing his strategy because the Fadnavis government was concerned about a large number of Marathas travelling to Mumbai. “We are countering Fadnavis’s moves with strategic plans of our own. He is saying that if Marathas come to Mumbai, it would cause issues. If I go to Mumbai alone, how can Fadnavis then deny me permission?” he asked.

Urging members of the Maratha community not to travel to Mumbai for now, Jarange said he would leave accompanied by only eight to 10 close associates.

“The Maratha community should remain calm and avoid panicking. They should not travel to Mumbai for now,” he said.

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Also Read | Why Jarange-Patil’s Mumbai march amid Ganeshotsav has government worried

He said he would inform the community when it was time to travel to Mumbai. “They should keep the funds and vehicles ready. I will inform them when the time is right,” he said.

Jarange said his “physical struggle” had begun and described the journey as his “final battle”.

“I have removed my IV saline, and the physical struggle has begun. The journey over the next five to six days will be life-threatening. I will not stay at anyone’s home during halts; I will stay in public squares. This will be the final battle,” he said.

He added that even if his health deteriorated, he would not allow doctors or police to intervene. “Even if my life is at risk, I will not let the honour and dignity of the Maratha community bow down by even an inch,” he said.

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Jarange said his planned halts during the journey would be at Patoda, Shrigonda, Hadapsar and Khopoli. He instructed local supporters at each stop to set up simple platforms similar to the one at Antarwali-Sarati. He said his fast would continue throughout the journey and after he reached Mumbai.

Jarange accused the state government of using the festival season as a pretext to deny permission for the protest. He alleged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other ministers could attempt to discredit the Maratha movement. He also criticised Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil over the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette, alleging that the government had wasted a crucial year for the community.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police rejected Jarange’s second request to hold his protest fast at Azad Maidan.

Also Read | Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to reach Mumbai on Sept 20 with protesters

Jarange had initially sought permission to begin his agitation at Azad Maidan on September 19. The police rejected the request on September 12. His supporters submitted a second application on September 13, which was also rejected.

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The Mumbai Police cited several reasons for its decision. During a similar agitation in 2025, around 5,000 vehicles were parked on public roads, causing severe traffic congestion and law-and-order issues, it said.

The police also said Mumbai sees exceptionally heavy footfall during the festival period and that managing large crowds of festival-goers and protesters simultaneously would pose significant security risks.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government had fulfilled “almost all” the demands raised by the Maratha community, while some demands were pending before courts or at various stages.

“We have also conveyed that these demands cannot be accepted without following constitutional methods or the court’s process. We have never closed the doors to dialogue. We are ready to do whatever is stated in the Constitution. However, we cannot act beyond the rules laid down by the court,” Fadnavis said.

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He added, “I feel that staging an agitation in Mumbai during the Ganesh festival and causing inconvenience to Ganesh devotees is not right for anyone. This decision should be reconsidered.”

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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