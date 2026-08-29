Maharashtra activist Jarange raises new demand, sits on hunger strike again

This is his eleventh fast in the last three years and has again described it as the "decisive once" for getting reservation for the community.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
4 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 29, 2026 08:42 PM IST
Jarange warned the government that if their demands are not met, they will march directly to Mumbai to state the protest. (File Photo)Jarange warned the government that if their demands are not met, they will march directly to Mumbai to state the protest. (File Photo)
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Criticising Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over their perceived inaction over his demands, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Saturday again launched a fast unto death in Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district. His demands include issuing OBC certificates for 58 lakh Kunbi records identified earlier and scrapping the caste verification committees operating in Maharashtra.

This is his eleventh fast in the last three years and has again described it as the “decisive once” for getting reservation for the community.

His demands also include withdrawing all police cases registered against Maratha protesters across the state and that the state should issue official Government Resolutions (GRs) regarding the Satara, Kolhapur, Aundh, and Bombay Gazettes.

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Also Read | Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil begins ‘decisive’ fast, targets Devendra Fadnavis

“The caste verification and scrutiny committees are operating in Maharashtra only. What is the need for them? The committees should be scrapped,” he said.

However, NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, “caste verification committees are a must, otherwise anyone will seek entry into castes where more facilities are available. We should not do away with caste verification committees.”

Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte said the demand to scrap caste verification certificates was wrong and urged the government to stop the activist from going on the fast. He alleged that Jarange’s fast was politically motivated because the Chief Minister belongs to a non-Maratha community.

Jarange warned the government that if their demands are not met, they will march directly to Mumbai to state the protest. “If our demands are not met, we will have no option but to march to Mumbai to stage the protest,” the activist said.

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Urging political leaders to join the protest, Jarange said he was ready to stake his life for the future of Maratha children and appealed to the Maratha community not to sit at home but to step out for the sake of their children.

Community members from various districts across the state were on their way to the protest site in response to Jarange’s call. Jarange had asked community members whose applications to obtain Kunbi certificates were rejected or who possess recorded Kunbi proof but were denied Kunbi certificates, to assemble at Antarwali.

Also Read | Manoj Jarange Patil resumes fast today: Why the Kunbi certificate issue is back a year after Mumbai protest

“I am demanding that the state should issue a revised Government Resolution in accordance with the law to grant reservation. Both the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have failed to address our demands,” he said.

He also criticised Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. “Ministers should not underestimate the anger of the Maratha community or risk their political future. The failure to deliver a proper GR would result in them losing their authority,” he said.

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Jarange advised the Chief Minister and Vikhe-Patil to engage with tehsildars, sub-divisional magistrates, and caste verification officers directly instead of relying solely on District Collectors.

The government has deployed heavy police security at the protest site in Antarwali Saraat. “Is the government intending to engage in a wrestling match with me ?,” Jarange asked asked.

Babanrao Taywade, president of National OBC Mahasangh, rejected Jarange’s claims on 58 lakh Kunbi certificates.

“Jarange’s claim that 58 lakh Kunbi certificates have been identified after his agitation is misleading. These records have been in existing since 1950s. Only just over 49,000 new Kunbi records have been found in Marathwada region,” Taywade said.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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