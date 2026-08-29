Maharashtra activist Jarange raises new demand, sits on hunger strike again

Criticising Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over their perceived inaction over his demands, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Saturday again launched a fast unto death in Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district. His demands include issuing OBC certificates for 58 lakh Kunbi records identified earlier and scrapping the caste verification committees operating in Maharashtra.

This is his eleventh fast in the last three years and has again described it as the “decisive once” for getting reservation for the community.

His demands also include withdrawing all police cases registered against Maratha protesters across the state and that the state should issue official Government Resolutions (GRs) regarding the Satara, Kolhapur, Aundh, and Bombay Gazettes.

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“The caste verification and scrutiny committees are operating in Maharashtra only. What is the need for them? The committees should be scrapped,” he said.

However, NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, “caste verification committees are a must, otherwise anyone will seek entry into castes where more facilities are available. We should not do away with caste verification committees.”

Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte said the demand to scrap caste verification certificates was wrong and urged the government to stop the activist from going on the fast. He alleged that Jarange’s fast was politically motivated because the Chief Minister belongs to a non-Maratha community.

Jarange warned the government that if their demands are not met, they will march directly to Mumbai to state the protest. “If our demands are not met, we will have no option but to march to Mumbai to stage the protest,” the activist said.

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Urging political leaders to join the protest, Jarange said he was ready to stake his life for the future of Maratha children and appealed to the Maratha community not to sit at home but to step out for the sake of their children.

Community members from various districts across the state were on their way to the protest site in response to Jarange’s call. Jarange had asked community members whose applications to obtain Kunbi certificates were rejected or who possess recorded Kunbi proof but were denied Kunbi certificates, to assemble at Antarwali.

Also Read | Manoj Jarange Patil resumes fast today: Why the Kunbi certificate issue is back a year after Mumbai protest

“I am demanding that the state should issue a revised Government Resolution in accordance with the law to grant reservation. Both the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have failed to address our demands,” he said.

He also criticised Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. “Ministers should not underestimate the anger of the Maratha community or risk their political future. The failure to deliver a proper GR would result in them losing their authority,” he said.

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Jarange advised the Chief Minister and Vikhe-Patil to engage with tehsildars, sub-divisional magistrates, and caste verification officers directly instead of relying solely on District Collectors.

The government has deployed heavy police security at the protest site in Antarwali Saraat. “Is the government intending to engage in a wrestling match with me ?,” Jarange asked asked.

Babanrao Taywade, president of National OBC Mahasangh, rejected Jarange’s claims on 58 lakh Kunbi certificates.

“Jarange’s claim that 58 lakh Kunbi certificates have been identified after his agitation is misleading. These records have been in existing since 1950s. Only just over 49,000 new Kunbi records have been found in Marathwada region,” Taywade said.