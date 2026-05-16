Mandhare, Waghmare pleasant with all: Katraj society residents where duo lived

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team visited Botany teacher Manisha Gurunath Mandhare’s residence in Pune on Saturday evening.

Mandhare, a resident of Ganga Osian Park Society in Pune’s Katraj area was arrested after an interrogation in Delhi, due to an alleged involved in the NEET-UG biology paper leak. Manish Waghmare, a beautician who has also been arrested, Waghmare and Mandhare lived in the same society. Earlier Waghmare lived in a rental place near the society and later purchased a flat in it.

After shifting to the adjacent wing where Mandhare lived, Waghmare met her and learned that she also was part of NTA. She then started recommending students visit both her and PV Kulkarni. Kulkarni and Manisha Waghmare seemingly knew each other for years.