Mahatma Phule first proponent of RTE: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said, “In 1882 in front of the Hunter Commission, Phule raised an essential topic. He said that if India has to be educated, then free and compulsory education will have to be provided by us. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while inaugurating the state’s first CBSE Zila Parishad school in Khanvadi, Pune district, in Saturday, said that Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was the first proponent of a law like the Right to Education (RTE) Act that was passed in 2009.

Fadnavis said, “In 1882 in front of the Hunter Commission, Phule raised an essential topic. He said that if India has to be educated, then free and compulsory education will have to be provided by us. And in that view, today’s RTE law was conceptualised by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. He was a social revolutionary.”

The school in Khanvadi will be run by NGO Christel House India and was inaugurated on Phule’s 200th birth anniversary on April 11.