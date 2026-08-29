Maharashtra government accepts all demands of protesting tribal students

The students had however continued with their hunger strike, pressing on with other demands. (Express Photo by Soham Shah)

Tribal students, who had been on a hunger strike for the last 17 days at Manjari Hostel, on Saturday secured a major victory as the state government accepted all their demands. The students thanked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar for supporting their demands.

“The government has accepted all demands presented by student representatives during a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today,” said Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike in Mumbai on Saturday. “The Chief Minister addressed the demands very positively and assured students that a review meeting will be held in three months to address any implementation hurdles,” Uike said.