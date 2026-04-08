Maharashtra trendsetter in women’s quota: Sharad Pawar

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Maharashtra was the first state in the country to implement women’s reservation, said NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in New Delhi on Wednesday.
“The Bill for 50% reservation for women in Parliament is now on the horizon. I initiated this trend in Maharashtra during my tenure as chief minister. Be it a share in property, administrative roles, or political leadership—it is now proven that women are second to none. I am proud that Maharashtra was the first state to implement such policies. Following these policies, women are seen leading successfully in all sectors. Therefore, the brainstorming and exchange of ideas at this literary meet for government officers will be extremely important for society and the country. I extend my heartfelt best wishes to this convention,” Pawar said.
He was speaking at the unveiling of the website for the first Marathi Literary Meet for Women Government Officers, scheduled to be held in Delhi on April 11 and 12.
“Women have the potential to excel in any field if given the opportunity. They are in no way inferior to men; I have experienced this time and again. Whether it is governance, administration, literature, art, culture, or even the military, the performance of women makes the nation proud,” Pawar said.
The event was attended by members of the organising committee, including Dr Shailesh Pagariya, Shailesh Wadekar, Anuj Nahar, Kavita Wankhede, Nirmala Nalawade, Dr Sangeeta Shinde, Manisha Wadekar, Sujata Gole, Geeta Khot, Pallavi Pasalkar, Sonali Niwangune, Nilesh Bhingare, Harshvardhan Pasalkar, Pritam Pansare, Awais Sheikh, Sarhad President Sanjay Nahar, and Laxmikant Khabiya.
The website https://sahityasammelan.sarhad.in was inaugurated at the event.
“Today, the Chhatrapati lineage is held in high regard across the country. I have no doubt that this literary meet for women in government and administration, initiated by the Sarhad organisation to mark the 351st birth anniversary of Maharani Tararani, will be an inspiration for future generations. Maharani Tararani is renowned as the finest woman administrator after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This convention, held in her name, will commemorate her administrative brilliance and her skill in managing governance under adverse conditions. This will be a moment of great pride for Maharashtra,” he said.