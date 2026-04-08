Maharashtra trendsetter in women’s quota: Sharad Pawar

Pawar was speaking at the unveiling of the website for the first Marathi Literary Meet for Women Government Officers, scheduled to be held in Delhi on April 11 and 12. (File Photo)

Maharashtra was the first state in the country to implement women’s reservation, said NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“The Bill for 50% reservation for women in Parliament is now on the horizon. I initiated this trend in Maharashtra during my tenure as chief minister. Be it a share in property, administrative roles, or political leadership—it is now proven that women are second to none. I am proud that Maharashtra was the first state to implement such policies. Following these policies, women are seen leading successfully in all sectors. Therefore, the brainstorming and exchange of ideas at this literary meet for government officers will be extremely important for society and the country. I extend my heartfelt best wishes to this convention,” Pawar said.