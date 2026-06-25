Hijab, dupatta allowed, but not above neck, says Maharashtra exam body

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The Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSCE) has clarified that female candidates will have the freedom to wear hijab, burka, or dupatta during the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) but no clothing will be allowed above the neck. The state TET is scheduled to be conducted on June 28, officials said.
Earlier instructions issued by the Council had said hijab, burka, mask, or cap will not be permitted during the examination, due to which, female candidates had made representations to the Council seeking permission.
Responding to the application, the council cited a 2024 Bombay High Court judgement (Zainab Abdul Qayyum Choudhary Vs Chembur Trombay Edu.Societys, Chembur Trombay Education Society’s, N.G. Acharya and D.K. Marathe College of Art, Science and Commerce, Chembur, Mumbai) where the Court found no fault in a dress code prescribed by a college and stated that donning of a ‘hijab or naqab’ did not form an essential religious practice.
The press note by Nandkumar Bedse, President of MSCE, also said various other national examinations UPSC, SSC, IBPS, SBI, RRB and state level examinations like MPSC, GPSC, and BPSC do not allow clothing that covers the face.
“The Teacher Eligibility Test is a very sensitive exam and it has become very challenging to prevent malpractice due to the use of electronic devices like AI, bluetooth devices, and shirt buttons (cameras). To make the exam transparent and prevent any kind of manipulation, it is necessary that the faces of all 6 lakh candidates are clearly visible on the live CCTV,” the note further said.
Further, rules for the examination released by MSCE say no shoes or socks will be allowed in the examination hall. Only a black or blue ball point pen, identity proof, xerox of identity proof, and a transparent water battle will be allowed inside the examination hall with a candidate, the note mentioned.
“…Female candidates will have the independence to wear any clothes like dupatta, covering, or burqa however during the examination period in the examination hall their face should be completely visible in the CCTV camera, and for this it is being made clear that no clothing should be present above the neck i.e. on the ears, head or face/mouth,” it read.