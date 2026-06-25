Hijab, dupatta allowed, but not above neck, says Maharashtra exam body

The press note said various other national examinations such as UPSC and SSC do not allow clothing that covers the face. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSCE) has clarified that female candidates will have the freedom to wear hijab, burka, or dupatta during the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) but no clothing will be allowed above the neck. The state TET is scheduled to be conducted on June 28, officials said.

Earlier instructions issued by the Council had said hijab, burka, mask, or cap will not be permitted during the examination, due to which, female candidates had made representations to the Council seeking permission.

Responding to the application, the council cited a 2024 Bombay High Court judgement (Zainab Abdul Qayyum Choudhary Vs Chembur Trombay Edu.Societys, Chembur Trombay Education Society’s, N.G. Acharya and D.K. Marathe College of Art, Science and Commerce, Chembur, Mumbai) where the Court found no fault in a dress code prescribed by a college and stated that donning of a ‘hijab or naqab’ did not form an essential religious practice.