CM Fadnavis in damage control after spiritual leader’s Shivaji Maharaj comment

Even as the controversy over the alleged threatening comments made by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad against the publisher of a book on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj rages on, chief priest of Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba, has triggered another one over remarks about the Maratha king. In both cases, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis played fire fighter, trying to douse the flames as protests erupted in the state.

Speaking at the Bhardurga Shaktisthal foundation stone-laying ceremony in Nagpur on Friday, where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were present, Shastri claimed that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was tired of fighting wars.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj grew very tired of fighting wars; he felt exhausted. One day, he went to Ramdas Swami. He took off his crown and placed it down, saying, ‘I do not want to fight wars anymore. You look after this crown; you handle this kingdom. We shall follow your orders. We can no longer fight; we are very tired and need rest. We wish to do nothing for a few days’,” said Shastri.

“After Shivaji Maharaj spoke his mind, Ramdas Swami said, ‘Who are you to us?’ Shivaji Maharaj replied, ‘I am your disciple.’ ‘Then who am I?’ asked the Swami. To that, Shivaji Maharaj said, ‘You are my Guru’. Ramdas Swami then asked, ‘Then what is the duty of a disciple?’ To this, the Maharaj replied that it is the disciple’s duty to obey whatever the Guru commands. Ramdas Swami then picked up the crown and placed it on the Maharaj’s head. ‘From today, the kingdom is mine. I shall run the state. You are to conduct the administration’,” Shastri said.

Debunking Baba’s claim, MPCC chief Harshavardhan Sapkal said, “The people of Maharashtra should now kick out these hypocritical babas like Dhirendra Shastri — those who are nurtured by the RSS-BJP and come from the cow belt to Maharashtra only to defile our Maharashtra Dharma.”

Sapkal condemned the statement that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was “exhausted from fighting wars, and in his weariness, he took off his crown and placed it at the feet of Ramdas Swami, requesting him to look after the administration of the kingdom”.

Sapkal said RSS-BJP’s manuvadi ideology has always been pricked by the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Hindavi Swarajya established by the Maratha king.

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“Today, these hypocrites are using such people to insult our Chhatrapati Shivaji, the source of inspiration for this Marathi land. He (Dhirendra Shastri) is merely a talking parrot. When he made this statement, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were present on the stage. Yet, they did not stop this perverted Baba. This clearly shows the lowly thoughts the members of the BJP and Sangh Parivar harbour toward our Maharaj,” said Sapkal while daring the Chief Minister to book Shastri and arrest him.

MLA Rohit Pawar, who belongs to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, said the statement by Shastri was extremely infuriating. “Previously, this fraudster and his associates have spewed venom regarding Jagadguru Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar. It is even more painful that the rulers (political leaders) were present on that stage while Chhatrapati Shivaji was being insulted. Bageshwar must be banned from entering Maharashtra; otherwise, it will prove costly for both Bageshwar and the government.”

Reacting to the remarks, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We do not find any such evidence or reference in history. Essentially, we know that many folk legends are created surrounding great personalities. Different states have different types of folk legends. There are folk legends regarding the Ramayana and the Mahabharata as well.

All of these are created based on history or the prevailing circumstances of that time. I will only say this: the history we have studied or the texts available to us do not contain any such evidence.”

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At the same event, Dhirendra Shastri said citizens of the country should have four children and give one of them to the RSS. To this, the Chief Minister said, “Saints and sages express their own opinions. I feel that what they are saying should be understood. Essentially, the intent behind his statement was that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is an organisation that has kept Hindu culture and Sanatan culture alive. It has provided a new consciousness. Therefore, one son from every household should be in the Sangh,” he said.

With regards to Sanjay Gaikwad’s remarks, Fadnavis said, “For one, things must be understood first. When we create an uproar without understanding them, it is not right. Everyone has respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in their hearts. Now, it has been 40 years since this book was printed. One must consider how appropriate it is to create an issue like this after 40 years. Specifically, I do not think using such foul language is right. I am certain that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will give him a proper understanding (reprimand) on this.”

Gaikwad kicked up a controversy as he threatened Kolhapur-based publisher Prashant Ambi over the phone, objecting to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj being referred to by his first name in the Marathi book, originally penned by slain CPI leader Govind Pansare and published in 1988.

The publisher on Thursday alleged that Gaikwad issued death threats and hurled verbal abuse over the book Shivaji Kon Hota (Who Was Shivaji).

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After his expletive-laden phone call to the publisher in which he threatened to “chop off” his tongue sparked outrage, Gaikwad has expressed regret, but maintained that the Maratha emperor should be addressed respectfully in the publication.