Maharashtra Ready Reckoner rates unchanged, Minister Bawankule says move to boost construction sector

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In a major relief to the real estate sector in Maharashtra, the Mahayuti Government has taken a significant decision not to increase Ready Reckoner (RR) rates for the financial year 2026-27.
These rates, which will come into effect from April 1, 2026, through the office of the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, have been kept “as is” — exactly the same as the previous year (2025-26).
The decision was taken by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
“Considering the current global situation and the slowdown in the construction sector, organisations like CREDAI had requested the state government to keep these rates unchanged.
After due consideration of suggestions, objections, and requests regarding document writing and related matters, the government has set the rate hike percentage at ‘zero’ to give a boost to the construction sector. Market values have been determined keeping in mind the actual condition of properties,” the Minister said.
Reacting to the government’s decision, Manish Jain, president, CREDAI Pune, said,”CREDAI Pune wholeheartedly welcomes the government’s decision to keep the Ready Reckoner rates unchanged for the upcoming period. CREDAI Pune has been consistently urging the government to maintain a status quo on the Annual Statement of Rates and we are grateful that this concern has been acknowledged at the right time. We sincerely thank the government for taking a practical and industry-sensitive decision.”
Jain added, “For most families, buying a home is one of the biggest commitments of their lives. In such a scenario, price stability becomes extremely important. By keeping RR rates unchanged, the government has helped preserve affordability and confidence, especially for buyers in the mid income and affordable housing segments.”
Kapil Gandhi, convenor, CREDAI Maharashtra, said, “Historically, periods in which RR rates have remained unchanged have often resulted in stronger government revenue collections, as pricing stability improves buyer sentiment and leads to a higher volume of transactions, so it’s a win-win situation for all – flat buyers, developers and the government. The govt and revenue department has taken the correct step by not increasing the RR rates, especially in this volatile time of West Asian geo-political tensions and the input costs increasing due to that.”
In 2017-18, RR rates saw an average increase of 5.86% across the state. In FY 2020-21, the increase was1.74% due to the COVID-19 crisis. In FY 2022-23, a 4.81% increase was announced by the government, which was maintained for the next two years. In FY 2025-26, an increase of 3.36% in rural areas, 4.97% in municipal council areas, and 5.95% in municipal corporation areas had been announced. For Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area specifically, the increase had been 3.39%. However, for FY 2026-27, rates have been kept stable across the entire state. This means there will be no additional burden on the common man’s pocket, Bawankule said.
Even with stable rates, the Stamp Duty and Registration Department has seen a significant rise in revenue. In FY 2025-26 (up to March 30, 2026), the government collected a total revenue of Rs 60,568.94 crore. The largest contribution came from the I-Sarita (I-Sarita) system, which generated Rs 49,534 crore.
Although rates have not been increased, several technical changes have been made to bring consistency in the annual valuation rate tables. These include the implementation of approved regional and Development Plans, addition of new survey numbers, and corrections for missing villages or village names. This will make the document registration process more transparent and realistic, the Minister said.