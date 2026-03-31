Maharashtra Ready Reckoner rates unchanged, Minister Bawankule says move to boost construction sector

Manish Jain, president, CREDAI Pune, said, "For most families, buying a home is one of the biggest commitments of their lives. In such a scenario, price stability becomes extremely important." (Image generated using AI)

In a major relief to the real estate sector in Maharashtra, the Mahayuti Government has taken a significant decision not to increase Ready Reckoner (RR) rates for the financial year 2026-27.

These rates, which will come into effect from April 1, 2026, through the office of the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, have been kept “as is” — exactly the same as the previous year (2025-26).

The decision was taken by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Considering the current global situation and the slowdown in the construction sector, organisations like CREDAI had requested the state government to keep these rates unchanged.