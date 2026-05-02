Maharashtra HSC exam: 15 FIRs, 100 suspensions after 1,469 students caught for mass copying

Three FIRs were filed in the Nagpur Division, three in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, eight in Amravati, and one in Latur.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneMay 2, 2026 08:05 PM IST
HSCThe highest number of copy cases were recorded in the Amravati Division (706), followed by Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (648), Nagpur at (371), Pune (81), Nashik (74), Latur (47), Mumbai (35), Kolhapur (16), and Konkan (5). (Representative image/ Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
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The Maharashtra State Board has filed 15 FIRs and suspended over 100 employees in relation with malpractice cases in the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination, according to data shared by the board on the day of the result.

Three FIRs were filed in the Nagpur Division, three in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, eight in Amravati, and one in Latur. Of the suspended employees, four were from Nagpur, 43 were from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, 50 from Amravati, and three from Latur.

A total of 1,983 people were booked for cases of malpractice. The highest number of copy cases were recorded in the Amravati Division (706), followed by Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (648), Nagpur at (371), Pune (81), Nashik (74), Latur (47), Mumbai (35), Kolhapur (16), and Konkan (5).

These included 1,469 students who were caught in mass copying cases across three divisional boards: Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Nagpur. Secretary of State Board Dipak Mali said that the investigation against students involved in mass copying is ongoing.

While individual copy cases amounted to 237 violations across all divisional boards, 233 malpractice cases were recorded due to issues raised by invigilators and 53 cases were recorded under the ‘other’ subhead, including 50 against teachers and 3 against students.

Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board Trigun Kulkarni also informed that for the 2026 examination, ‘GPS Enabled Digital Locks’ were used on a pilot basis to safely transport question papers from the custody center to the examination center in Baramati taluka.

Question paper printing

233 metric tonnes of paper were used to print a total of 10,92,09,740 pages of question papers and sample answer sheets. Another 1,700 metric tonnes of question papers 10,65,600 answer sheets.

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Trigun Kulkarni said that these numbers were being provided to take into account the environmental impact of conducting such large scale examinations on paper. He indicated that the state board was exploring how the board exams could be conducted ‘digitally’ in the future.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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