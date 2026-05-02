Maharashtra HSC exam: 15 FIRs, 100 suspensions after 1,469 students caught for mass copying

The highest number of copy cases were recorded in the Amravati Division (706), followed by Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (648), Nagpur at (371), Pune (81), Nashik (74), Latur (47), Mumbai (35), Kolhapur (16), and Konkan (5). (Representative image/ Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

The Maharashtra State Board has filed 15 FIRs and suspended over 100 employees in relation with malpractice cases in the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination, according to data shared by the board on the day of the result.

Three FIRs were filed in the Nagpur Division, three in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, eight in Amravati, and one in Latur. Of the suspended employees, four were from Nagpur, 43 were from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, 50 from Amravati, and three from Latur.

A total of 1,983 people were booked for cases of malpractice. The highest number of copy cases were recorded in the Amravati Division (706), followed by Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (648), Nagpur at (371), Pune (81), Nashik (74), Latur (47), Mumbai (35), Kolhapur (16), and Konkan (5).