After PM Modi’s push, Maharashtra to explore free online UPSC coaching

On Independence Day, PM Modi had said from the Red Fort, “Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams." (File Photo)

After Prime Minister Modi’s Independence Day speech mentioned that the government would provide free coaching for competitive examinations to students, Maharashtra’s Higher Education Department has constituted a committee to form a policy to expand the state’s existing offline UPSC coaching service to 5,000 students online.

The state currently provides UPSC training at its six Pre-IAS training centres in Amravati, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

A circular issued by Shailendra Deolankar, Director of Higher Education, on August 19 announced the formation of a six-member committee to conduct a detailed study and submit a report on providing quality online training to needy aspirants. The committee will be headed by the Director of State Institute for Administrative Careers (SIAC).