AI-related engineering seats in Maharashtra almost double in 2 years

Engineering seats in artificial intelligence (AI) related courses increased by over 82 per cent in AY 2025-26 as compared to AY 2023-24 in Maharashtra, according to Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell data. This shows the rising popularity and relevance of AI education in the technical field.
Intake for seven AI courses increased from 14,050 in AY 2023-24 to 27,124 in AY 2025-26.
These courses are Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence), Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science), and Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.
Complimenting the increase in intake, these courses also saw a high percentage of seats being filled, ranging between 83 per cent and 94 per cent.
On the other hand, intake numbers for traditional courses like Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Electrical Engineering have plateaued in the last two years with a negligible or slight increase. In fact, Chemical Engineering seats have decreased in the last two years. These courses also had a comparatively lower filling rate ranging between 71 per cent and 87 per cent.
Professor Sanjay Gandhe, Principal at Pune Institute of Computer Technology, said that better placements and higher student demand is driving the rise in intake numbers in AI courses. He said, “The number one reason (for increase in AI course intake) is placements. AI courses have better placements compared to others. The second reason is that student demand is increasing as AI courses provide white collar jobs where they can work from home. People are ready to work for more hours from home due to flexible timings. However, traditional courses are important for the manufacturing industry of the country and are there to stay in the long run.”
Intake numbers for regular computer related courses like Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, and Information Technology have increased by 23.15 per cent, 43.32 per cent, and 39.22 per cent.
A few other smaller courses like Automation and Robotics and Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security) have also seen a boost in numbers this time period.
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The CET for 2026-27 admissions is currently online. Intake numbers for this year will be available once approvals from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) are received and CAP rounds start.
AI Engineering Courses
Course Name
Intake 2023-24
Intake 2024-25
Intake 2025-26
Increase in intake
Seats filled in 2025-26
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
7566
10379
13982
84.80 %
87.95
Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)
3,367
4,867
5,786
71.84 %
94.37 %
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
1,421
3,171
4,457
213.65 %
83.19 %
Artificial Intelligence
755
891
1,226
62.38 %
76.51 %
Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)
666
834
929
39.49 %
93.43 %
Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science)
Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting.
Professional Background
Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune.
Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics.
Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories:
1. Investigations & Governance
"Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents.
"44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families.
2. Education & Campus Life
Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University.
"Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial.
"Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers.
3. Human Rights & Social Issues
"Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India.
"'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying.
Signature Style
Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty.
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