AI-related engineering seats in Maharashtra almost double in 2 years

Intake for seven AI courses increased from 14,050 in AY 2023-24 to 27,124 in AY 2025-26. (File Photo)

Engineering seats in artificial intelligence (AI) related courses increased by over 82 per cent in AY 2025-26 as compared to AY 2023-24 in Maharashtra, according to Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell data. This shows the rising popularity and relevance of AI education in the technical field.

Intake for seven AI courses increased from 14,050 in AY 2023-24 to 27,124 in AY 2025-26.

These courses are Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence), Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science), and Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

Complimenting the increase in intake, these courses also saw a high percentage of seats being filled, ranging between 83 per cent and 94 per cent.