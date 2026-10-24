Maharashtra launches ‘Mission Murghas’ to prevent fodder shortage

With drought declared in 305 of Maharashtra’s 358 talukas, the state Animal Husbandry Department has launched a statewide campaign, ‘Mission Murghas’ (Silage Mission), to prevent a fodder crisis by encouraging farmers to convert green fodder into silage while it is still available.
Animal Husbandry Commissioner Kiran Patil said the mission aims to prevent future fodder shortages by preserving green fodder scientifically. A scarcity of green fodder during drought years affects animal health and milk yields, hurting the finances of livestock-owning families.
The government had earlier allocated Rs 51.20 crore for the 2026-27 Kharif season. Of this, Rs 48.20 crore was earmarked for distributing fodder seeds under the District Annual Plan and Rs 3 crore under the Vidarbha-Marathwada Dairy Development Project. In view of the worsening scarcity, the government has sanctioned an additional Rs 76.41 crore, including Rs 66.41 crore under the District Annual Plan and Rs 10 crore under the Vidarbha-Marathwada Dairy Development Project.
Under the plan, farmers will grow fodder in areas with irrigation and process it into silage. The department will promote maize, jowar and Napier grass, which offer high yields, mature relatively quickly and require less water.
Farmers will receive training in harvesting fodder at the right stage, chopping it, compacting it and storing it in airtight conditions. Animal Husbandry Department officials and staff will conduct the training along with silage producers and sellers associated with the National Livestock Mission (NLM) and the State of Maharashtra’s Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (SMART) scheme.
The department will also involve milk cooperative unions, village-level organisations and farmer producer groups to spread awareness at the village level.
Every district has been directed to prepare an action plan covering fodder seed distribution, fodder production and silage-making, and begin implementation immediately.
A separate scheme, ‘Magel Tyala Murghas’ (Silage for All Who Ask), will operate in 19 districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada under Phase 2 of the Vidarbha-Marathwada Dairy Development Project. Eligible livestock owners can claim a subsidy of Rs 3 per kg for up to 5 kg of silage per animal per day for 90 days.
The subsidy will be paid after purchase. Beneficiaries must submit proof of purchase, after which the amount will be credited to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Applications are being accepted on the project’s website.