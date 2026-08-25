From Udmal to Lonar, Maharashtra’s dark-sky push gains momentum

For many, the Milky Way is synonymous with a journey to Ladakh — vast landscapes, high altitudes and skies largely untouched by city lights. But Maharashtra, too, has pockets where the night sky remains relatively free of light pollution. From Udmal in Nashik to Kaas-Pathar in Satara, Lonar in Buldhana and Toranmal in Nandurbar, 11 sites have been identified as pilot locations for the state’s dark-sky initiative.

Satara, Buldhana, Nandurbar and Jalgaon districts have already set up dark-sky task forces. On Monday, villagers in Udmal, along with Forest Department officials, met to discuss measures to protect the area’s night skies and plans to develop it as a potential astro-tourism destination.

The move comes a year after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Maharashtra’s Dark Sky initiative on National Space Day on August 23. Since then, AstronEra, a Pune-based organisation working in astronomy and astro-tourism, has been involved in discussions with government departments on a proposed state Dark Sky Policy, responsible outdoor lighting and a framework for seeking International Dark Sky Places designation.

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Shweta Kulkarni, founder of AstronEra, said the effort was not simply about promoting stargazing.

Shweta Kulkarni, founder of AstronEra, said the effort was not simply about promoting stargazing. (Express Photo) Shweta Kulkarni, founder of AstronEra, said the effort was not simply about promoting stargazing. (Express Photo)

“Dark night skies are not simply something beautiful to look at, but they are also a natural resource worth protecting and an opportunity for communities and tourism,” said Kulkarni. AstronEra is the first Indian organisation to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with DarkSky International, which runs the International Dark Sky Places certification programme.

Early this year, the 11 sites were identified to begin preparations for possible designation.

“These sites are expected to demonstrate how protecting naturally dark night skies can support biodiversity conservation, scientific research, responsible lighting and sustainable rural economies through astrotourism,” Kulkarni said.

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At Udmal, a tribal village, District Collector Ayush Prasad said astro-tourism could provide another avenue to expand the district’s existing eco-tourism activities.

He said protecting the night sky was also important as excessive artificial light can affect natural cycles and have an impact on humans and animals.

The administration is also looking at existing government schemes to provide basic infrastructure at such locations. Lighting will be an important part of the effort.

“Instead of conventional space lighting, such as high-mast or broadly dispersed street lights, we can adopt surface lighting that focuses light directly on roads and public-use areas,” Prasad said.

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Such measures, he said, could provide public lighting while reducing unnecessary light escaping into the sky.

Nashik also has a cultural connection to astronomy that officials believe could be incorporated into the astro-tourism push.

Prasad pointed to the Kumbh Mela and its links with astronomical calculations. The movement of Jupiter into and out of Simha Rashi (Leo) is associated with the timing of the Kumbh.

“We would like to build on this existing interest and promote it as part of Nashik’s broader astrotourism ecosystem,” Prasad said.

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He also pointed to the region’s association with the history of astronomy and mathematics. Bhaskaracharya, the 12th-century mathematician and astronomer, is traditionally associated with the Chalisgaon area in present-day Jalgaon district.

Prasad said this heritage could allow the initiative to go beyond recreational stargazing and include an introduction to astronomy, celestial movements and traditional astronomical calculations.