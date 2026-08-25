From Udmal to Lonar, Maharashtra’s dark-sky push gains momentum

11 pilot sites proposed across Maharashtra for International Dark Sky Places designation

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readPuneAug 25, 2026 04:51 PM IST
Early this year, the 11 sites were identified to begin preparations for possible designation. (Special Arrangement Photo)Early this year, the 11 sites were identified to begin preparations for possible designation. (Special Arrangement Photo)
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For many, the Milky Way is synonymous with a journey to Ladakh — vast landscapes, high altitudes and skies largely untouched by city lights. But Maharashtra, too, has pockets where the night sky remains relatively free of light pollution. From Udmal in Nashik to Kaas-Pathar in Satara, Lonar in Buldhana and Toranmal in Nandurbar, 11 sites have been identified as pilot locations for the state’s dark-sky initiative.

Satara, Buldhana, Nandurbar and Jalgaon districts have already set up dark-sky task forces. On Monday, villagers in Udmal, along with Forest Department officials, met to discuss measures to protect the area’s night skies and plans to develop it as a potential astro-tourism destination.

The move comes a year after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Maharashtra’s Dark Sky initiative on National Space Day on August 23. Since then, AstronEra, a Pune-based organisation working in astronomy and astro-tourism, has been involved in discussions with government departments on a proposed state Dark Sky Policy, responsible outdoor lighting and a framework for seeking International Dark Sky Places designation.

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Shweta Kulkarni, founder of AstronEra, said the effort was not simply about promoting stargazing.

 

Pune sky Shweta Kulkarni, founder of AstronEra, said the effort was not simply about promoting stargazing. (Express Photo)

“Dark night skies are not simply something beautiful to look at, but they are also a natural resource worth protecting and an opportunity for communities and tourism,” said Kulkarni. AstronEra is the first Indian organisation to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with DarkSky International, which runs the International Dark Sky Places certification programme.

Early this year, the 11 sites were identified to begin preparations for possible designation.

“These sites are expected to demonstrate how protecting naturally dark night skies can support biodiversity conservation, scientific research, responsible lighting and sustainable rural economies through astrotourism,” Kulkarni said.

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At Udmal, a tribal village, District Collector Ayush Prasad said astro-tourism could provide another avenue to expand the district’s existing eco-tourism activities.

He said protecting the night sky was also important as excessive artificial light can affect natural cycles and have an impact on humans and animals.

The administration is also looking at existing government schemes to provide basic infrastructure at such locations. Lighting will be an important part of the effort.

“Instead of conventional space lighting, such as high-mast or broadly dispersed street lights, we can adopt surface lighting that focuses light directly on roads and public-use areas,” Prasad said.

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Such measures, he said, could provide public lighting while reducing unnecessary light escaping into the sky.

Nashik also has a cultural connection to astronomy that officials believe could be incorporated into the astro-tourism push.

Prasad pointed to the Kumbh Mela and its links with astronomical calculations. The movement of Jupiter into and out of Simha Rashi (Leo) is associated with the timing of the Kumbh.

“We would like to build on this existing interest and promote it as part of Nashik’s broader astrotourism ecosystem,” Prasad said.

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He also pointed to the region’s association with the history of astronomy and mathematics. Bhaskaracharya, the 12th-century mathematician and astronomer, is traditionally associated with the Chalisgaon area in present-day Jalgaon district.

Prasad said this heritage could allow the initiative to go beyond recreational stargazing and include an introduction to astronomy, celestial movements and traditional astronomical calculations.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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