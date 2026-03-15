LPG crunch dims Kolhapur’s ‘Silver City’: Hupari artisans bear the brunt

“LPG fits all these needs. It burns cleanly, produces a high-temperature flame, and can be controlled precisely through a small jeweller’s torch. It is cheap and widely available, provides less soot compared to coal, and is easy to control,” Desai added.

In a cramped workshop in Hupari, a small town in Kolhapur district, a craftsman sets down his gas torch and looks at a half-finished anklet. There is no more LPG in his cylinder. He will not light the torch again today, not until a fresh supply arrives, and no one knows when that will be.

Hupari is often called Maharashtra’s Silver City; it is home to over 25,000 artisans and around 200 small factories that collectively produce some of the country’s finest silver jewellery. Its payals, traditional silver anklets, carry a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

“Hupari’s anklets, chains, waist ornaments, toe rings, nose rings, ear pieces, and deity idols are sold across India and exported abroad,” said Dinkarrao Sase, Vice-President of the Hupari Silver Makers Association. At the heart of this industry is a modest but indispensable fuel: Liquefied Petroleum Gas.