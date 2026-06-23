‘We treated her like family’: Grief and disbelief at Ketan Agarwal’s Pune home

Five days after 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal’s death at Lohagad Fort was initially believed to be an accident, his family is grappling with grief and disbelief following police revelations that the incident was allegedly a planned murder.

Ketan, a resident of Lodha Belmondo township in Gahunje, died on June 18 after falling into a 350-foot-deep valley while visiting Lohagad Fort near Lonavala. Police had initially been informed that he had slipped while clicking photographs near the edge of the fort. However, on Monday it was learnt that the case was not accidental and police arrested two accused in connection with the death.

Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, said the family had trusted the accused and never imagined such an outcome. “My son got engaged in February this year to Siya Pravinkumar Goyal. On June 18, she insisted that Ketan join her for a trek at Lohagad ahead of her birthday celebrations. He left home around 8.20 am. By 10.45 am, we received a call informing us that he had fallen into the valley. We rushed to the spot, but by the time we reached, rescue teams had already recovered his body,” he said.

Agarwal said the family initially accepted the incident as an accident. “At that time, we did not suspect foul play. But when police brought Ketan’s body, we expected that Siya would be in grief after losing her life partner, but she had no reaction. At that time I suspected something was suspicious, but as we had to go to the hospital we didn’t pay much attention. Later, when police began their investigation, details started emerging that completely changed our understanding of what had happened,” he said.

According to police, investigations revealed that Siya was allegedly in a relationship with another accused, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, and that the two had conspired to kill Ketan.

“Even on June 14, Siya forced Ketan to go on a trek to Lohagad. She allegedly attempted to push him downhill, but Ketan somehow managed to balance himself by holding onto a bush. She immediately hugged him and claimed there was a snake nearby, saying that was why she had pushed him. He was saved at that time. I believe it was her first attempt to kill Ketan, but it was foiled,” Agarwal said.

Referring to the police findings, Vishal Agarwal said that both accused had planned the crime. “We never imagined something like this could happen. We had known Siya’s family for nearly 35 to 40 years and had complete faith in them. Losing a 26-year-old son in such circumstances is devastating. There are no words to describe what we are going through,” he said.

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The bereaved father also demanded a comprehensive investigation into the case. “Police have arrested two accused, but I feel the investigation should examine every possible angle. If there are other people involved from Siya’s family, their role should also come to light,” he said.

Ketan’s mother, Rakhi Agarwal, said the family felt betrayed. “We treated Siya like our family. She visited our home several times and was accepted as daughter-in-law by everyone in our joint family. We never doubted her intentions. We want strict action against all those responsible for my son’s death,” she said.

Neighbours at Lodha Belmondo township said the incident had left residents shocked. Lalita Singh, who has known the Agarwal family for over five years, described Ketan as a friendly and well-liked young man.

“The entire society is disturbed by what has happened. The Agarwal family shares good relations with everyone here. Ketan was kind and cheerful. His wedding was scheduled on November 14, and now the family is dealing with this tragedy,” she said.

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As police continue their investigation, Ketan’s family says they are focused on seeking justice while struggling to come to terms with the loss of their son.