9-month-old in ICU after woman pours superglue in his mouth in Pune, 3 booked

After the child was admitted to ICU, the two men booked for criminal intimidation went to the hospital where the infant was being treated and threatened the boy's mother. (AI Generated Image)

A nine-month old baby boy was critically injured and required treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his father’s sister-in-law poured epoxy superglue in his mouth over a family dispute. The police booked the woman on charges of causing grievous injury to the infant.

A First Information Report was registered by the baby’s 39-year-old father at Lohegaon police station on Monday. The incident took place at the complainant’s home in Kalwad Vasti in Lohegaon on July 31, around noon. Police booked Saniya Shaikh, who is in her thirties. Police also booked two of Saniya’s male family members — Riyaz Imam Halyal and Haji Malang Shaikh — on charges of criminal intimidation for threatening the infant’s mother to not report the incident to the police.