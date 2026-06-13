Hidden behind FC Road’s bustle, this Pune coffee shop has served connoisseurs for decades

Hidden behind a laundry, this 12x12-ft Pune shop has been fueling the city's iconic Udupi restaurants since 1972

Written by: Dipanita Nath
5 min readPuneJun 13, 2026 02:05 PM IST
coffee puneThe store carries the nostalgia of an old photograph. Drawers and shelves are crammed with coffee beans and powders. (Image generated using AI)
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On FC Road, where every shop vies for attention, Kumaradhara Traders has remained tucked away behind other establishments for more than three decades. Coffee connoisseurs arriving at Goodluck Chowk turn into a narrow lane beside a restaurant that claims to serve Pune’s best biryani.

They walk past a two-wheeler parking area, ignore the backs of shops and the spicy aromas wafting from nearby eateries, and finally slow down before a laundry. Next door is their destination — a 12×12-ft outlet that welcomes them with the smell of freshly ground coffee and the rustle of beans dropping into weighing scales.

Memories of a founder

“Long before the Garware Bridge was built, this shop came up on the other side of FC Road. It was 1972, and he was the person who started this adventure,” says Ajit N Raichur, pointing to a framed photograph of the founder.

The photograph is of NR Katti, who retired from Burma Shell Oil Company at the age of 50.

“He wanted to keep himself physically active, so he explored different lines of business, including restaurants and grocery shops. Coffee was one area where there were hardly five or six businesses in the whole of Pune. Only South Indians used to drink coffee at that time,” says Raichur.

The shop sold only five varieties of coffee for its first 47 years. That changed when Raichur’s son joined the business and expanded the range to 27 varieties.

The store carries the nostalgia of an old photograph. Drawers and shelves are crammed with coffee beans and powders. A board lists different varieties, including Arabica coffees such as Peaberry, described as offering “good flavour and light decoction”. Robusta is available in premium grades sourced from a single estate and is known for its “very good aroma and very light decoction”.

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Mysore Nuggets is the only grade noted for both aroma and strength, while Thogarihankal HSD is described as having the “best aroma”.

Raichur sits in front of a computer but admits he “belongs to the old school of thought”. He joined the shop as its first salesman at the age of 20, earning a salary of Rs 120 per month.

The best-selling Peaberry coffee cost Rs 13.50 per kg in 1972. Today, it sells for Rs 1,600 per kg.
Prices are prominently displayed on boards around the shop. A Peaberry-Plantation (50:50) blend costs Rs 1,580 per kg, while the Royale Blend is priced at Rs 1,460 per kg. All the coffee comes from Chikmagalur in Karnataka, popularly known as the ‘Coffee Land of India’.

“There was another variety of coffee from Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh. A gentleman who had spent many years in the US thought of bringing together local coffee growers from Araku who produced excellent coffee but lacked marketing expertise. It took him about five years to organise and train them. That coffee sold for Rs 6,500 per kg. Buyers appreciate the flavour,” says Raichur.

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Among the more distinctive offerings is a variety called Kusum, known for its floral notes of rose and lavender.

Raichur recognises most of his customers, including drivers sent by industrialists to pick up several kilograms of coffee at a time. If you drink coffee at a Udupi restaurant in Pune, chances are it came from Kumaradhara Traders.

The shop supplies coffee to 105 Udupi restaurants across the city. Raichur says landmark eateries Vaishali and Roopali are among its biggest customers.

“They use the Peaberry Plantation Blend. It offers a fine taste,” he says.

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Thanks to his son, who has undergone extensive training in coffee, several new cafes have also begun sourcing their beans from the shop.

“At the Sawai Gandharva Festival, we have had a stall for many years. Our Sawai Blend sells out during the five days of the festival,” says Raichur.

Another source of pride is the in-house Katti Blend, named after the founder. Its ingredients remain a closely guarded trade secret.

View from Brazil

A year and a half ago, coffee crops around the world suffered because of El Niño, a natural climate phenomenon characterised by unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

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India accounts for about 4.5 per cent of the global coffee market, while Brazil contributes nearly 45 per cent. When Brazil and Vietnam, which accounts for around 18 per cent of global supply, experienced poor harvests, demand for Indian coffee exports surged.

“This resulted in a shortage here and prices rose,” says Raichur.

While the United Nations’ weather agency has warned that a moderate to strong El Niño could develop in the coming months, Raichur says current forecasts point to a record coffee yield in Brazil.

For coffee lovers, that is certainly something to raise a cup to.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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