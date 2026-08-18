From a lost watch to plastic-choked oceans, film festival to put environment in focus

In Bengaluru, a woman accidentally flushes a watch down the toilet. The timepiece, an HMT Vijay made in a Bengaluru factory in 1978, had been bought by a young man with his saved pocket money for his Class X exams. Decades later, it passes to his son, who is deeply attached to it.

As the woman realises the magnitude of her mistake, she says, “The watch isn’t mine to forget.” The short film Down The Drain follows her attempt to retrieve it, taking viewers into Bengaluru’s sewage system and highlighting the people and processes that keep the city’s underground network running.

A serious theme told with humour and engagement, Down The Drain will open the 19th edition of the Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival (KVIFF), to be held at the Pune International Centre on August 22 from 3 pm to 7.30 pm.

The evening’s line-up includes This Mortal Plastik, a critically acclaimed and award-winning film in which “a bereaved mother unfolds a surprising journey within and across oceans to understand the contemporary landscape of single-use synthetics”. Another film, Would You Still Love Me If I Was a Frog, follows a young couple in a long-distance relationship as they imagine themselves as three different species — the Cameron Highlands sticky frog, the proboscis monkey and the great hornbill.

This will be the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the festival online that KVIFF is returning to an in-person format, bringing back the shared experience of watching films together. The festival seeks to create environmental awareness and inspire action through storytelling and conversations.

“Films are a strong audio-visual medium, especially for the younger generation. Social media has become audio-visual. If you have to pass a message on, I think films are an extremely important medium,” said Arti Kirloskar, Director, S L Kirloskar CSR Foundation.

This year, the festival is also focusing on the future generation. The morning of August 22 will be dedicated to students from C B Tupe Sadhana Kanya Vidyalay, Loyola High School and St Joseph High School. They will watch two short films, participate in discussions on issues including the impact of changes in the Deccan Plateau on the nomadic lives of the Dhangars, and take part in a theme-based workshop aimed at nurturing environmental consciousness.

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At an event announcing the festival, representatives of the S L Kirloskar CSR Foundation, Suresh Mijar and Jagdish Purandare, along with Kirloskar, Nidhi Bennur, co-founder of The Youth Cosmo, and Dr Kedar Bhagwat, Director, Ecological Society, spoke about curating a festival where information and entertainment go hand in hand.

The evening programme is open to the public, including environmentalists, nature enthusiasts and citizens interested in sustainable living. Ghungroo, a folk dance by the Melghat tribal community, and a student skit, From Wonder to Monster, will also feature.

The festival will conclude with Humans in the Loop, a path-breaking film that explores concerns around AI and tribal culture, among other issues.