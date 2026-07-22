Ketan Agarwal murder: Eyewitness accounts helping reconstruct sequence of events, say police

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Pune Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort on June 18, said they have recorded statements of multiple eyewitnesses that are helping reconstruct a sequence of events crucial to the case.
What was initially treated as a fatal fall has since emerged as an alleged premeditated murder following police investigation. According to investigators, 26-year-old Ketan was pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort as part of a conspiracy allegedly hatched by his fiancée, Siya, and her boyfriend, Chetan. Both were arrested on June 23.
Ketan and Siya got engaged on February 19 and were scheduled to marry later this year. However, police claim Siya had been in a relationship with Chetan since October last year and no longer wished to go ahead with the marriage.
Pune Rural Police had earlier said the on-ground investigation has been completed and the focus has now shifted to corroborating physical evidence with digital evidence, including CCTV footage, mobile phone records and forensic analysis. Investigators are reconstructing the sequence of events in reverse, working backwards from the alleged murder to establish the movements and actions of the accused in the days leading up to the incident.
“We have recorded statements of multiple eyewitnesses, and they are being used to reconstruct a specific sequence of events crucial to our case. An eyewitness is not necessarily someone who directly witnessed the criminal act itself. In legal and investigative contexts, a person who observed events immediately before, during or after the crime, and whose testimony helps establish the sequence of events, can also be an important eyewitness,” a senior Pune Rural Police officer said.
The officer added, “The testimonies, when seen together, help us establish the movement and conduct of the accused and the victim before, during and immediately after the incident. The value of eyewitness testimony lies not only in identifying the act itself but also in corroborating the chain of events surrounding the crime.”
Investigators have also alleged that Siya and Chetan deleted their chats and other communications after the incident. Police are probing whether Siya also deleted data from Ketan’s phone after taking it from him shortly before the alleged push.
Police further claim the two rehearsed the alleged murder days earlier in an open area near a lounge in Pune’s Lulla Nagar. The mobile phones of both accused have been sent for forensic examination, and investigators have also obtained records of their mobile and internet usage as part of the probe.