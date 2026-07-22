Ketan Agarwal murder: Eyewitness accounts helping reconstruct sequence of events, say police

Pune Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort on June 18, said they have recorded statements of multiple eyewitnesses that are helping reconstruct a sequence of events crucial to the case.

What was initially treated as a fatal fall has since emerged as an alleged premeditated murder following police investigation. According to investigators, 26-year-old Ketan was pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort as part of a conspiracy allegedly hatched by his fiancée, Siya, and her boyfriend, Chetan. Both were arrested on June 23.

Ketan and Siya got engaged on February 19 and were scheduled to marry later this year. However, police claim Siya had been in a relationship with Chetan since October last year and no longer wished to go ahead with the marriage.