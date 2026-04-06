Fearing Kelkar’s samadhi being turned into a cowshed, family urges Puneites to preserve heritage

Built in 1928, the samadhi of late Gangadhar Kelkar, father of Dinkar Kelkar who set up the historic Raja Dinkar Kelkar museum in Pune, is an example of memorial architecture. However, the space near the structure is allegedly utilised by locals to tie cattle and use it like a cowshed.

Gangadhar Kelkar’s grandson and noted ophthalmologist Dr Shrikant Kelkar, 83, who has been raising strong objections along with his family, on Monday visited the site and urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take action.

Dr Kelkar claimed there were repeated attempts to turn the space along the structure into a cowshed. “I have sent several applications to PMC to look into the matter to no avail,” Dr Kelkar alleged.