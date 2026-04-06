Fearing Kelkar’s samadhi being turned into a cowshed, family urges Puneites to preserve heritage

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Built in 1928, the samadhi of late Gangadhar Kelkar, father of Dinkar Kelkar who set up the historic Raja Dinkar Kelkar museum in Pune, is an example of memorial architecture. However, the space near the structure is allegedly utilised by locals to tie cattle and use it like a cowshed.
Gangadhar Kelkar’s grandson and noted ophthalmologist Dr Shrikant Kelkar, 83, who has been raising strong objections along with his family, on Monday visited the site and urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take action.
Dr Kelkar claimed there were repeated attempts to turn the space along the structure into a cowshed. “I have sent several applications to PMC to look into the matter to no avail,” Dr Kelkar alleged.
The samadhi is located on the riverbed near the wall behind Omkareshwar Temple. “This samadhi is not only an important architectural structure but also reflects the artistic sensibilities of Dinkar Kelkar, founder of the Kelkar Museum, and his brother Bhaskar Kelkar. Since the name “Gangadhar” is associated with Lord Shiva, a Shiva lingam was artistically installed on the structure during its construction,” Dr Kelkar said.
The structure consists of a square base with a two-tiered octagonal platform, topped with a Shiva lingam. Marble plaques with inscriptions are placed on its sides, and four smaller pillars surround the main structure, each adorned with carvings of various deities.
The inscriptions on the memorial provide details about his birth, death, and residence on the four cardinal directions, while the upper sections contain religious verses and additional information. The samadhi, which survived the Panshet flood, continues to attract attention and the family also possess old photographs of its original form. In their application, they have urged both citizens and the PMC to preserve the heritage of all such notable samadhis.
“Some locals have been tying cattle in the shed of the samadhi and using the space for fodder and water arrangements, effectively turning the premises into a cowshed. We have been following up with municipal authorities to ensure the samadhi’s protection,” Dr Kelkar said.
He also claimed that in February 2023, an attempt was made to convert the site into a Shiva temple and in July that year a similar issue of cattle being tied and the area used as a cowshed was reported. “Our family has urged citizens and municipal authorities to preserve the original character of the site,” the octogenarian said. The Kelkar family also installed a signboard identifying the site as “Late Gangadhar Kelkar Samadhi,” restoring its identity.
According to Dr Shrikant Kelkar, his grandfather was deeply committed to social welfare. He worked in the postal department and, after retirement, settled in Pune. He purchased the land where the Kelkar Museum now stands; initially, it was their residence, and later Dinkar Kelkar established the museum there.
“He made significant efforts to support the education of underprivileged students and wished that a portion of his wealth be used for this purpose. Many students lived at their home, and he extended all possible help to them. Despite his great scholarship, he led a simple life. Therefore, the current encroachments on his samadhi are considered inappropriate and unfortunate,” Dr Kelkar appealed.