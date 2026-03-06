India’s longest flyover spanning 31 km to be built on Pune-Nagar national highway

With an aim to resolve vexed traffic issues in Pune, the Centre is planning a slew of road projects, including the country’s longest flyover, on national highways worth Rs 45,000 crore to make Pune congestion and pollution free.

“I had told the state government that the Centre would work towards tackling traffic issues on highways in Pune and requested the state to exempt GST, bear cost of land acquisition and free royalty on construction material. I want to lay the foundation stone for four road projects and accordingly urged the state government to do the planning,” Union Roads and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said in the city on Friday.

After reviewing highway works in Pune, he said three of four projects will be developed by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) for the Centre. These projects will be jointly developed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and MSIDC,” Gadkari said.

The project on the national highway from Pune to Ahilyanagar will be constructed from Pune to Shirur. It will be a 53.4-km elevated road developed at a cost of Rs 7,514 crore now and later expanded as a 192-km greenfield expressway corridor from Shirur to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at a cost of Rs 14,886 crore. “The 31 km of the 53-km elevated road from Pune to Shirur will be the longest flyover of the country with six lanes. It will start from Kharadi junction and end near Ranjangaon MIDC. Also, there will be three sections — 7.4-km flyover from Kharadi to Vithalwadi at the beginning with a four-lane road below, then flyover for vehicles at level one and Metro at level two,” Gadkari said, cutting travel time from one and half hour to 45 minutes.

“Pune to Aurangabad travel time will be reduce to two hours as it will bypass Ahilyanagar city,” he said.

The second project consists of a 25-km four-lane elevated route from Talegaon to Chakan at a cost of Rs 6,499 crore and six laning of 28 km road from Chakan to Shikrapur at Rs 5,232 crore. A 31.50-km-long road on Pune-Solapur national highway from Hadapsar to Yavat will be developed at a cost of Rs 5,262 crore. It will be a six-lane elevated highway.

Also, work on the proposed six-lane road and eight-lane flyover from Nashikphata to Khed will be taken up soon at a cost of Rs 7,808 crore. “Ninety-three per cent of land has been acquired and remaining will be done by March 25,” Gadkari said.

The Union government is also taking up development of service road from Narhe to Ravet at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore. Besides, a Rs 6,000-crore 32-km elevated road has been planned to tackle accidents and traffic jams on the Mumbai-Bangalore bypass, which will have a highway at level one and Metro route if possible, he said.