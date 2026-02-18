Illegal structures built in prohibited zones around Shivneri, Naneghat caves; ASI files eight cases

The Naneghat caves, dating back to the 1st century BCE, are known for their early Brahmi inscriptions that provide valuable insights into the Satavahana dynasty and ancient trade routes.

Written by: Sushant Kulkarni
4 min readPuneUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 08:16 PM IST
Archaeologically, the Naneghat caves are crucial for understanding the region's role as a corridor between the Deccan plateau and the western coast. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
OVER THE last one year at least eight cases of illegal constructions of hotels, eateries and houses have been reported within the protected areas around sensitive archaeological sites of Naneghat rock-cut caves and Shivneri Fort in Junnar taluka. While the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) officials have filed criminal cases in this regard and a process has been initiated for the demolition of these structures. Junnar taluka of Pune is home to several historical sites from various eras. Of these, three sites, Naneghat rock-cut caves, Shivneri fort and Lenyadri caves are under the purview of the ASI.

The Naneghat caves, dating back to the 1st century BCE, are known for their early Brahmi inscriptions that provide valuable insights into the Satavahana dynasty and ancient trade routes. Archaeologically, they are crucial for understanding the region’s role as a corridor between the Deccan plateau and the western coast. Shivneri fort holds archaeological importance due to its ancient fortifications, water management systems, and structural remains that reflect successive phases of occupation from early historic to medieval periods. Excavations and structural studies offer insights into Deccan military architecture and settlement patterns. It is also historically significant as the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire.

The Lenyadri caves on the other hand, form part of the Buddhist rock-cut cave complex and are notable for their chaitya and viharas carved into a hillside.

Officials said that each of these sites has a designated protected zone within which construction activity is strictly banned under any circumstance. A 100-metre radius from the protected zone is classified as a prohibited area, where no new construction is permitted under any circumstances. Only structures that existed prior to 1992 may undertake repairs, and that too with prior approval from the competent authority of the ASI. Beyond the 100-metre prohibited zone lies a further 200-metre regulated area. Construction within this zone is allowed only after obtaining due permission, with proposals required to be submitted to the National Monuments Authority. Any building activity can proceed only after the Authority grants formal approval.

Kiran Awachar, in-charge of Junnar Police station said, “Based on the complaints filed by ASI officials, multiple FIRs have been registered with us over the past one year. Investigation into these cases is underway.” A review of the cases registered with Junnar police station shows that three are about illegal construction near Naneghat cases and five others about illegal construction in the prohibited area of Shivneri Fort. All of these cases have been filed under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act.

“All of these constructions have been either done in prohibited areas or in regulated areas without authorisation. Two of them are houses built in the form of tin sheds, some others are constructions done for illegal eateries and two are connected to illegal construction of hotels. These constructions not just hamper the view of these protected sites, but pose serious risks to the structures. These monuments are located on hills and construction on slopes can cause landslides and major structural damages.” an ASI officer said.

“Unauthorised construction activity is detrimental to archaeological strata in and around the monuments, leading to irreversible damages. Once the integrity of such sites is compromised, restoration becomes impossible. We are committed to taking strict action against violations to ensure that these nationally protected monuments are preserved for future generations. We initially issue notices to those who undertake these construction and then register criminal cases in which they face prosecution. The district collector is authorised to undertake demolition following communication from the ASI headquarters.” the ASI officer added.

Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

