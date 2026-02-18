Illegal structures built in prohibited zones around Shivneri, Naneghat caves; ASI files eight cases

OVER THE last one year at least eight cases of illegal constructions of hotels, eateries and houses have been reported within the protected areas around sensitive archaeological sites of Naneghat rock-cut caves and Shivneri Fort in Junnar taluka. While the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) officials have filed criminal cases in this regard and a process has been initiated for the demolition of these structures. Junnar taluka of Pune is home to several historical sites from various eras. Of these, three sites, Naneghat rock-cut caves, Shivneri fort and Lenyadri caves are under the purview of the ASI.

The Naneghat caves, dating back to the 1st century BCE, are known for their early Brahmi inscriptions that provide valuable insights into the Satavahana dynasty and ancient trade routes. Archaeologically, they are crucial for understanding the region’s role as a corridor between the Deccan plateau and the western coast. Shivneri fort holds archaeological importance due to its ancient fortifications, water management systems, and structural remains that reflect successive phases of occupation from early historic to medieval periods. Excavations and structural studies offer insights into Deccan military architecture and settlement patterns. It is also historically significant as the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire.