HSC class 12 exam results: Pune district tops division with 93.32%

A total of 2,41,826 students appeared across the division, of whom 2,20,680 passed. (File Photo)

After the Class 12 HSC examination results were released on Saturday, Pune division recorded a pass percentage of 91.25%, securing the second position in the state out of the nine divisions.

Within the Pune division, Pune district led with 93.32%.

A total of 2,41,826 students appeared across the division, of whom 2,20,680 passed. The result marks a marginal drop of 0.62 percentage points from last year’s 91.88%, in line with the overall decline in state performance.

Pune district reported 1,29,941 students appearing and 1,21,263 passing the exam. Science stream results remained the strongest at 98.14%, followed by commerce at 89.02% and arts at 83.37%. Girls outperformed boys by 4.52 percentage points.

Ahilyanagar recorded a pass percentage of 90.32%, with 53,196 students clearing the exam out of 58,895 who appeared. The gender gap was higher, with girls outperforming boys by 8.71 percentage points. Science led at 96.55%, while commerce and arts recorded 85.26% and 75.59%, respectively.