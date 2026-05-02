HSC class 12 exam results: Pune district tops division with 93.32%

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After the Class 12 HSC examination results were released on Saturday, Pune division recorded a pass percentage of 91.25%, securing the second position in the state out of the nine divisions.
Within the Pune division, Pune district led with 93.32%.
A total of 2,41,826 students appeared across the division, of whom 2,20,680 passed. The result marks a marginal drop of 0.62 percentage points from last year’s 91.88%, in line with the overall decline in state performance.
Pune district reported 1,29,941 students appearing and 1,21,263 passing the exam. Science stream results remained the strongest at 98.14%, followed by commerce at 89.02% and arts at 83.37%. Girls outperformed boys by 4.52 percentage points.
Ahilyanagar recorded a pass percentage of 90.32%, with 53,196 students clearing the exam out of 58,895 who appeared. The gender gap was higher, with girls outperforming boys by 8.71 percentage points. Science led at 96.55%, while commerce and arts recorded 85.26% and 75.59%, respectively.
Solapur posted the lowest pass percentage at 87.22%, with 46,221 students passing out of 52,990 who appeared. It also showed the widest gender gap, with girls ahead by 11.14 percentage points. Science stream performance stood at 95.52%, followed by commerce at 83.66% and arts at 72.85%.
Among repeat candidates, 7,471 appeared for the examination among which 5,779 passed. The pass percentage stood at 77.35%.
According to officials, 2,44,191 regular students had registered for the examination. The division also recorded 981 students scoring above 90%, reflecting a steady pool of high achievers despite the slight dip in overall results.