How astronomy, fireflies and forests become a business model for a village startup in Pune

A school dropout, Ramesh came to Pune and brought up his sons by delivering LPG cylinders and vegetables from Marketyard on his tempo.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneJun 23, 2026 06:19 PM IST
Rahul Jagtap Anjanvel Agritourism PuneRahul Jagtap from Anjanvel Agritourism. (Express Photo)
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The landscape decides where people want to stay. For many decades, Shilimb, located beside the Pawna Dam backwaters in Mawal taluka of Pune district, was a village that ambitious young people wanted to escape. Tucked into the rocky terrain of the Western Ghats, its slopes were inhabited by grasses, ghosts and wildlife.

A geological wonder – natural potholes – indicated that a river flowed here but that was hundreds of years ago. Ramesh Appa Jagtap, who owned a 12 acre plot, was among those who packed his bags and clambered across the broken path that led from the village to a world of bigger possibilities.

Pune

A school dropout, Ramesh came to Pune and brought up his sons by delivering LPG cylinders and vegetables from Marketyard on his tempo. “When we were able to stand on our feet, our father decided to travel the opposite direction. At an age when most parents choose to rest, he began to toil on his native soil. His aim was to revitalize the rocky terrain,” says Rahul Jagtap. He adds that to stop water from running off the slopes, Ramesh and the locals built stone-wall barriers. “Slowly, water began to work with the land and create a forest ecosystem,” says Rahul.

It is in the shade of large trees and fields that the family has founded Anjanvel Agro Tourism, which aims to go beyond the usual serving of rural life for city dwellers and offer another pristine experience – the chance to watch natural and astronomical phenomenon. Anjanvel’s greatest quality is the darkness that its clients never find in cities that suffer from light pollution. It became one of the pillars of the agro-tourism startup’s business model.

According to market research experts IMARC, “The India agritourism market size was valued at $ 1,388.74 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $ 5,78,678.16 million by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 17.18 per cent from 2026-2034”. A part of the growth is being fuelled by the Ministry of Tourism that has recognised the potential of rural tourism in the country and formulated the “National Strategy and Roadmap for the Development of Rural Tourism in India”.

Pune

In 2021, the government admitted that there was poor profiling of rural products and offerings; inadequate tourism supporting infrastructure in rural areas; not enough resource allocation and a lack of rural tourism awareness skills. There was also “a lack of reliable data and statistics”.

Against such odds, enterprises, such as Anjanvel, are building niche products. Every time there is a celestial event, such as a meteor shower, Anjanvel weaves it into their attractions. When the spectacular Geminid meteor showers took place in December last year, groups of guests spent hours at a clearing watching the pitch black sky explode with nature’s fireworks. A scientist or astronomy buff is present to inform and guide the guests and there are strict rules, such as to switch off cellphones. When C/2025 A6 (Lemmon), a light green comet, was briefly visible over Maharashtra last year, Anjanvel offered guests a chance to see this rare phenomenon. The Leonid showers have become an annual attraction for the business.

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Add to this local attractions, such as the Sahyadri tracks, Tikona Fort, Bhushi dam and Devrai art village. “Guests are also surprised when they are served wild vegetables that they cannot find in cities,” says Rahul. With the Prime Minister announcing that travellers should explore hidden nooks of India, Anjanvel is stepping up its social media campaigns. “We would like to popularise this part of India to people in other cities as well,” says Rahul.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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