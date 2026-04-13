Proposed hospital in Nandoshi to be renamed as ‘Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences’

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The Board of Trustees of the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation has resolved to rename its proposed hospital project at Nandoshi from the ‘Lata Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences’ to the ‘Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences’.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with the Deputy Chief Ministers, Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, will grace the occasion as chief guests on April 16 at the project site in Nandoshi, situated on Sinhagad Road. The programme will be presided over by Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Members of the Mangeshkar and Bhosle families will also be present.
During the programme, a formal resolve towards the establishment of the hospital will be expressed, alongside a tribute to Asha Bhosale. Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, younger brother of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, as well as chairman and trustee of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital made the announcement at a press conference held late on Monday evening.
Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, Medical Director and trustee at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital also explained that Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosale remain among the most iconic and revered figures in Indian music. “Hence the establishment of a premier healthcare institution in their joint name is envisioned as a befitting tribute to their unparalleled legacy,” he said.
In wake of the unfortunate demise of the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosale on Sunday, April 12, certain modifications have been made to the previously scheduled programme. According to Dr Kelkar in addition to the planned foundation stone laying ceremony, a condolence meet will be organised in the honour of Asha Bhosale.
The 1000-bed facility will be designed as an institution of institutions, with each floor assigned a specialised function, and multiple wings (psychiatry. rehabilitation and others) extending across the campus, including a fully equipped veterinary hospital. `There are plans to make it Asia’s largest hospital and an integrated musical museum has also been proposed at the site,” the trustees said.
A musical homage has also been organised on the occasion, commencing at 4:00 PM at the venue. The programme will feature a vocal recital by Vibhavari Joshi, followed by instrumental performances by Shantanu Gokhale (santoor), Amar Oak (flute), and Pandurang Pawar (tabla).“The event is envisaged as a solemn and meaningful initiative that combines a renewed commitment to advancing healthcare with a heartfelt tribute through music in honour of a legendary legacy,” Dr Kelkar said.