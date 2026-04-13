Proposed hospital in Nandoshi to be renamed as ‘Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences’

In wake of the unfortunate demise of the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosale on Sunday, April 12, certain modifications have been made to the previously scheduled programme. (File Photos)

The Board of Trustees of the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation has resolved to rename its proposed hospital project at Nandoshi from the ‘Lata Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences’ to the ‘Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences’.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with the Deputy Chief Ministers, Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, will grace the occasion as chief guests on April 16 at the project site in Nandoshi, situated on Sinhagad Road. The programme will be presided over by Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Members of the Mangeshkar and Bhosle families will also be present.

During the programme, a formal resolve towards the establishment of the hospital will be expressed, alongside a tribute to Asha Bhosale. Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, younger brother of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, as well as chairman and trustee of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital made the announcement at a press conference held late on Monday evening.