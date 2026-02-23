Heavy vehicles barred from key Kondhwa routes during Ramzan evening hours

The order applies to all heavy vehicles and water tankers operating through specific stretches under the Kondhwa Traffic Division.

Written by: Shubham Kurale
2 min readPuneUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 10:12 PM IST
A traffic cop manning the traffic at Jyothi restaurant chowk in Kondhwa where traffic police have made special arrangements during the moth of holy Ramzan.A traffic cop manning the traffic at Jyothi restaurant chowk in Kondhwa where traffic police have made special arrangements during the moth of holy Ramzan. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon. 23/02/2026, Pune)
Pune traffic police announced temporary traffic diversions in Kondhwa area for the month of Ramzan, citing heavy pedestrian and vehicular congestion that builds up in the locality every evening during the festive season.

The restrictions will be in effect daily from 5 pm to midnight, starting February 20 until the end of Ramzan. The order applies to all heavy vehicles and water tankers operating through specific stretches under the Kondhwa Traffic Division.

According to Himmat Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pune, areas including Ashoka Mews Society, Parge Nagar, Shital Chowk and Kausar Baugh see a significant surge in crowds every evening during Ramzan, making it difficult to manage both pedestrian movement and vehicular traffic simultaneously.

Three routes restricted

Three key routes have been identified for restrictions: Heavy vehicles and water tankers that would normally turn left from Jyoti Hotel Chowk towards Parge Nagar via Mayfair Junction are prohibited to do so during the restricted hours. Instead, they must go straight from Jyoti Hotel Chowk to Shital Chowk and then proceed to Parge Nagar.

For vehicles heading in the opposite direction, from Parge Nagar towards Jyoti Hotel via Mayfair Junction, that route is also forbidden. The alternate path takes these vehicles from Parge Nagar Chowk to Shital Chowk, and then on to Jyoti Hotel Chowk.

Heavy vehicles and water tankers moving from Sarvodaya Junction Chowk towards Kausar Baugh also face restrictions. These have been redirected via Mayfair towards Jyoti Hotel Chowk.
In addition, all existing parking orders along these stretches have been temporarily suspended to ease the flow of traffic. Jadhav has urged motorists to follow the designated alternate routes and cooperate with traffic police personnel and volunteers posted at these locations during the restricted hours.

Shubham Kurale is a journalist based in Pune and has studied journalism at the Ranade Institute.

