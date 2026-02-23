Heavy vehicles barred from key Kondhwa routes during Ramzan evening hours

A traffic cop manning the traffic at Jyothi restaurant chowk in Kondhwa where traffic police have made special arrangements during the moth of holy Ramzan. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon. 23/02/2026, Pune)

Pune traffic police announced temporary traffic diversions in Kondhwa area for the month of Ramzan, citing heavy pedestrian and vehicular congestion that builds up in the locality every evening during the festive season.

The restrictions will be in effect daily from 5 pm to midnight, starting February 20 until the end of Ramzan. The order applies to all heavy vehicles and water tankers operating through specific stretches under the Kondhwa Traffic Division.

According to Himmat Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pune, areas including Ashoka Mews Society, Parge Nagar, Shital Chowk and Kausar Baugh see a significant surge in crowds every evening during Ramzan, making it difficult to manage both pedestrian movement and vehicular traffic simultaneously.