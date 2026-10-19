Gunmen open fire, attack Pune businessman with machete near airport

Two bike-borne men opened fired at shipping businessman Rana Dilip Suryavanshi and attacked with a sharp weapon near Baramati airport in Pune district on Sunday evening, Pune rural police said. Police said that Suryavanshi did not sustain bullet injury but sustained an injury inflicted by a sharp weapon and was being treated at a hospital.

According to Pune rural police, the incident took place around 7.30 pm near Baramati Airport. “Initial probe suggests that Suryavanshi was visiting a location near Baramati airport when two men came and one of them opened fire at him. The suspects also attacked him with a machete. He has not sustained bullet injury but has sustained an injury due to machete. He is being treated at a hospital and is out of danger.” said an officer from Pune Rural police.