Gunmen open fire, attack Pune businessman with machete near airport

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Two bike-borne men opened fired at shipping businessman Rana Dilip Suryavanshi and attacked with a sharp weapon near Baramati airport in Pune district on Sunday evening, Pune rural police said. Police said that Suryavanshi did not sustain bullet injury but sustained an injury inflicted by a sharp weapon and was being treated at a hospital.
According to Pune rural police, the incident took place around 7.30 pm near Baramati Airport. “Initial probe suggests that Suryavanshi was visiting a location near Baramati airport when two men came and one of them opened fire at him. The suspects also attacked him with a machete. He has not sustained bullet injury but has sustained an injury due to machete. He is being treated at a hospital and is out of danger.” said an officer from Pune Rural police.
After the incident, senior police officers visited the location. A case of attempt to murder was being registered at Baramati taluka police station.
Police were yet to identify the suspects at the time of filing the report. Sources said that Suryavanshi was accompanied by security guards. Suryavanshi is proprietor of Rana Shipping Company.
NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said on X, “The news of gunfire targeting Rana Suryavanshi, the owner of Rana Shipping Company, in the vicinity of Baramati Airport is extremely shocking. Fortunately, he has survived it and is currently receiving treatment. This news highlights the dire state of law and order in the state. Criminals are brazenly carrying out shootings and escaping, while the Home Department’s machinery is unable to do anything.”
She further stated, “The public lives in fear, and it seems like criminals have been given free rein. The Home Department should immediately take note of this incident, arrest the attackers, and implement concrete measures for the safety of citizens.”