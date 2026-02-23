Giripremi announces Mount Everest expedition led by Umesh Zirpe

Giripremi is continuing its legacy by attempting Everest via the classic Nepal (South Col) route, used during the first successful ascent in 1953 by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary. (Express File Photo)

Giripremi, one of Pune’s leading mountaineering organisations, has announced its upcoming Mount Everest expedition, to be led by veteran mountaineer and Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award recipient Umesh Zirpe.

The climbing team comprises Vivek Shivade, Nikunj Shah, Akhil Katkar and Mihir Jadhav, bringing together experienced high-altitude climbers and a new generation of Indian mountaineers.

The expedition aligns with the Government of India’s Fit India Movement, promoting physical fitness, mental resilience and an active lifestyle. It also carries a strong environmental message focused on glacier preservation and climate awareness. As part of this effort, an educational exhibition highlighting Himalayan glaciers, the impact of climate change and responsible mountaineering practices will be displayed in Kathmandu, along the route to Everest Base Camp, and at the base camp itself.