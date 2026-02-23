Giripremi announces Mount Everest expedition led by Umesh Zirpe

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Giripremi, one of Pune’s leading mountaineering organisations, has announced its upcoming Mount Everest expedition, to be led by veteran mountaineer and Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award recipient Umesh Zirpe.
The climbing team comprises Vivek Shivade, Nikunj Shah, Akhil Katkar and Mihir Jadhav, bringing together experienced high-altitude climbers and a new generation of Indian mountaineers.
The expedition aligns with the Government of India’s Fit India Movement, promoting physical fitness, mental resilience and an active lifestyle. It also carries a strong environmental message focused on glacier preservation and climate awareness. As part of this effort, an educational exhibition highlighting Himalayan glaciers, the impact of climate change and responsible mountaineering practices will be displayed in Kathmandu, along the route to Everest Base Camp, and at the base camp itself.
The expedition is supported by several organisations. Giripremi has a distinguished legacy on Everest. In 2012, it conducted India’s largest civilian expedition to the mountain, during which eight climbers reached the summit on the same day — a rare achievement that received wide recognition across Maharashtra.
Fourteen years later, the organisation is continuing that legacy by attempting Everest via the classic Nepal (South Col) route, used during the first successful ascent in 1953 by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary.
The expedition is scheduled to begin on April 21, 2026, with summit attempts planned over a period of approximately 50 days. The team has been preparing for the mission for the past two years, undergoing systematic technical training, endurance conditioning and high-altitude acclimatisation.
Vivek Shivade is an accomplished high-altitude mountaineer who has successfully summited Kangchenjunga, bringing valuable 8,000-metre experience to the team. Nikunj Shah, a summiteer of Mount Thelu, is known for disciplined preparation and logistical strength. Akhil Katkar, also a Mount Thelu summiteer, has demonstrated strong physical resilience in demanding high-altitude conditions.
Mihir Jadhav represents the new generation of climbers and is among the first graduates of the Diploma in Mountaineering programme at the Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering, reflecting Giripremi’s focus on nurturing future Himalayan mountaineers.
