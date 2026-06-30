Gaur rescued after falling between water pipelines on Pune outskirts

Following a coordinated operation by the Forest Department, Fire Brigade, wildlife rescue experts and local police, a full-grown Gaur or Indian Bison was rescued on Tuesday afternoon after it fell and became trapped between two enclosed water pipelines in the Sinhagad Road area. Forest officials said the Gaur may have ventured into the city outskirts from nearby forest patches.

The Pune Forest Division received information at approximately 11.50 am on Tuesday that a Gaur (Bos Gaurus) also known as Indian Bison was trapped between two large water supply pipelines of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at Vishranti Nagar on the Canal Road off Sinhagad Road, on the outskirts of Pune.

The incident was first reported by a local resident. Immediately upon receiving the information, the Pune Forest Division mobilized a rescue operation.

The operation was carried out by the Forest Department in close coordination with the Pune City Police, Fire Brigade, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), RESQ Charitable Trust, veterinary experts, and local citizens, whose collective efforts played a vital role in the successful rescue, a Forest Department officer said.

“As the gaur was trapped between two major water supply pipelines, the rescue operation was highly challenging and technically complex. After carefully assessing the situation, the animal was safely tranquilized under the supervision of veterinary experts. Using a crane and specialized rescue techniques, the gaur was carefully lifted out from between the pipelines without causing further injury. Following the rescue, the animal underwent a preliminary veterinary examination and has been shifted to the Forest Department’s Transit Treatment Centre at Bavdhan for further treatment, observation, and rehabilitation. After complete medical evaluation and recovery, the gaur will be released back into its natural habitat in accordance with established wildlife protocols,” the officer said.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Abhijeet Waykos said, “The safety and welfare of wildlife remain our highest priority. This rescue operation was technically demanding due to the confined space between the water supply pipelines. However, through the coordinated efforts of the Forest Department, Pune City Police, Fire Brigade, Pune Municipal Corporation, RESQ Charitable Trust, veterinary experts, and the timely support of local citizens, the gaur was rescued safely. The animal is currently under veterinary care, and after complete recovery and assessment, it will be released into its natural habitat.”

The rescue operation was personally led by Abhijeet Waykos, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Pune Forest Division under the guidance of Ashish Thakrey, CF Pune.

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The rescue operation was carried out by Manoj Barbole, Range Forest Officer, Bhamburda Range, along with Forest Guards, Foresters, other Forest Department staff, veterinary experts, representatives of RESQ Charitable Trust, and all participating agencies worked tirelessly to ensure the successful rescue.