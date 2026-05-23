Four days late: Pre-monsoon inspection order for Maharashtra government schools sparks row

A circular signed on May 19 by Director of Primary Education Sharad Gosavi said inspections across government schools were to be completed by May 15.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneMay 23, 2026 06:45 PM IST
school monsoonPre-monsoon checks would include checks of building infrastructure, roof leaks, dangerous trees, electrical wires and doors and windows, the order said. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)
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Maharashtra’s Directorate of Primary Education has instructed that pre-monsoon inspection should be conducted in all government schools and local self-governing body schools in the state in their buildings including classrooms, kitchens, and toilets. However, the letter digitally signed on May 19 by Director of Primary Education Sharad Gosavi, says that the work was supposed to be completed by May 15.

Educationist Mahendra Ganpule, who has formerly served as the head of the Maharashtra School Principals Association, told The Indian Express, “This is a normal circular that is sent every year. However it has been sent four days after the work deadline this time. The department is slack and there is no coordination. This is miscommunication.”

The order, issued to all Zilla Parishad Education Officers (Primary) and all Executive Engineers of Samagra Shiksha, says that pre-monsoon checks should be conducted which include checks of building infrastructure, roof leaks, dangerous trees, electrical wires and doors and windows.

The notice says that the pre-monsoon inspection should be carried out and the repair work to be done accordingly should be brought to the Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad. Gosavi did not respond to calls for a comment.

What the Govt’s School Inspection Order Included

  1. Identification of structural cracks and weaknesses in buildings and other structures.
  2. Immediate closure and evacuation of unsafe buildings, rooms and toilets found dangerous during structural inspections.
  3. Completion of urgent structural repair works related to school buildings before the monsoon season.
  4. Demolition of dangerous structures by following the prescribed procedure.
  5. Erection of barbed-wire fencing around dangerous buildings to prevent entry.
  6. Installation of an iron mesh around wells located on school premises.
  7. Cleaning of rainwater pipes and gutters and removal of debris to ensure unobstructed water flow.
  8. Inspection of electrical connections in classrooms to ensure they are in proper condition.
  9. Regular and safe pruning of tree branches near electric wires or cables.
  10. Ensuring that stairs, verandahs and emergency routes remain free of obstructions and that no goods, materials or other objects are stored there.

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