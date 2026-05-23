Four days late: Pre-monsoon inspection order for Maharashtra government schools sparks row

Pre-monsoon checks would include checks of building infrastructure, roof leaks, dangerous trees, electrical wires and doors and windows, the order said. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

Maharashtra’s Directorate of Primary Education has instructed that pre-monsoon inspection should be conducted in all government schools and local self-governing body schools in the state in their buildings including classrooms, kitchens, and toilets. However, the letter digitally signed on May 19 by Director of Primary Education Sharad Gosavi, says that the work was supposed to be completed by May 15.

Educationist Mahendra Ganpule, who has formerly served as the head of the Maharashtra School Principals Association, told The Indian Express, “This is a normal circular that is sent every year. However it has been sent four days after the work deadline this time. The department is slack and there is no coordination. This is miscommunication.”