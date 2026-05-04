‘Focus on resolving real issues…. please don’t take victory for granted’: Pune’s Assamese community

"I couldn't vote, but I was sure the BJP would come to power. Himanta Biswa Sarma is known for getting things done and fixing problems. People call him 'Mama' in Assam,", said Jagriti Goswal. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Written by Diksha Banik and Tanushka Rathore

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance has returned to power in Assam with a decisive mandate, in the 126-member state Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 64.

For Assamese living outside the state, the results were followed closely. Jagriti Goswal, originally from Assam and currently residing in Pune, said she had little doubt about the outcome. “I couldn’t vote, but I was sure the BJP would come to power. Himanta Biswa Sarma is known for getting things done and fixing problems. People call him ‘Mama’ in Assam,” she said.

Mousumi Bora, another Pune-based Assamese, reflected the mood at home. “There is an environment of celebration in Assam on the BJP’s win. I expect the new government to improve the infrastructure in Assam, as the state has rich natural resources that aren’t being utilised effectively. The government is not empowering people from Assam to work with these resources. Hopefully, the new government does that,” she said.