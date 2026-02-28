Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi cancelled from Pune Airport as Middle East conflict disrupts air travel

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Amid the escalating Middle East conflict, three international flights from Pune to Dubai and Abu Dhabi were cancelled on Saturday following the closure of airspace across parts of West Asia.
The cancelled services include SpiceJet flight SG 51 (Pune-Dubai, 8:30 pm), Air India Express flight IX 283 (Pune-Abu Dhabi, 9:05 pm), and IndiGo flight 6E 1484/1483 operating the Dubai-Pune-Dubai sector, which was scheduled to arrive at 10:30 pm and depart again at 12:30 am on Sunday, March 1.
Speaking to the Indian Express Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke confirmed the cancellations and attributed them to the deteriorating security situation in the region. “Three international services have been cancelled today on account of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the subsequent closure of airspace in the region,” Dhoke said.
“The affected flights are SpiceJet SG 51 to Dubai, Air India Express IX 283 to Abu Dhabi, and IndiGo’s 6E 1484/1483 on the Dubai-Pune-Dubai sector. We have issued the updates on Pune Airport’s official social media channels, and passengers are urged to get in touch with their respective airlines for refund options and further updates.”
The flight disruptions follow a military escalation that unfolded on Saturday, when the United States and Israel jointly launched strikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, ballistic missile sites, and military command centres. Iran retaliated with missile attacks on Israeli territory and US military installations across the region, including bases in Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.
In response, several countries activated air defence systems and temporarily closed their airspace, triggering a cascade of flight cancellations and route diversions across international air corridors that pass through or near the Gulf.
Aviation authorities have warned that further disruptions remain likely if the hostilities continue. Passengers with upcoming travel to or through the Middle East have been advised to check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport.