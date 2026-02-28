Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi cancelled from Pune Airport as Middle East conflict disrupts air travel

Speaking to the Indian Express Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke confirmed the flight cancellations and attributed them to the deteriorating security situation in the region. (Photo Credit: AP)

Amid the escalating Middle East conflict, three international flights from Pune to Dubai and Abu Dhabi were cancelled on Saturday following the closure of airspace across parts of West Asia.

The cancelled services include SpiceJet flight SG 51 (Pune-Dubai, 8:30 pm), Air India Express flight IX 283 (Pune-Abu Dhabi, 9:05 pm), and IndiGo flight 6E 1484/1483 operating the Dubai-Pune-Dubai sector, which was scheduled to arrive at 10:30 pm and depart again at 12:30 am on Sunday, March 1.

Three international services cancelled: Dhoke

Speaking to the Indian Express Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke confirmed the cancellations and attributed them to the deteriorating security situation in the region. “Three international services have been cancelled today on account of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the subsequent closure of airspace in the region,” Dhoke said.