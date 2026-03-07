Five held after man attacked with sharp weapons

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A 26-year-old man was attacked with sharp weapons after one of the assailants allegedly suspected that he was singing songs while looking at his friend.
Police identified the injured man as Prince Shailendra Singh, a resident of Bhairavnath Nagar in Kondhawe Dhawade.
Singh lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in the case at the Uttam Nagar police station.
Police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the incident. They have been identified as Karan Washilkar (34), Rohit Maurya (24), Ganesh Kaldeep (20), Aditya Pawar (23) and Bablu Kamble (22), all residents of Uttam Nagar.
Police said Washilkar came under the impression that Singh was singing songs while looking at his friend. Following this misunderstanding, Washilkar and his associates allegedly attacked Singh with sharp weapons near Muskan Pan Shop in the Kondhawe Dhawade area around 10 pm on Thursday.
Singh sustained serious injuries in the incident. After receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital for treatment, police said.
An offence has been registered against the accused under charges of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 109, 118(1), 351(2)(3), 3(5), along with relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act.
Police Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kurewad, the investigating officer, said, “Five persons have been arrested so far. A court has remanded them to police custody till March 10 for further investigation. Search is on for three more accused. The complainant and the accused are known to each other.”