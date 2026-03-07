Five held after man attacked with sharp weapons

Singh lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in the case at the Uttam Nagar police station. (File)

A 26-year-old man was attacked with sharp weapons after one of the assailants allegedly suspected that he was singing songs while looking at his friend.

Police identified the injured man as Prince Shailendra Singh, a resident of Bhairavnath Nagar in Kondhawe Dhawade.

Police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the incident. They have been identified as Karan Washilkar (34), Rohit Maurya (24), Ganesh Kaldeep (20), Aditya Pawar (23) and Bablu Kamble (22), all residents of Uttam Nagar.

Sung ‘songs’ while looking at friend

Police said Washilkar came under the impression that Singh was singing songs while looking at his friend. Following this misunderstanding, Washilkar and his associates allegedly attacked Singh with sharp weapons near Muskan Pan Shop in the Kondhawe Dhawade area around 10 pm on Thursday.