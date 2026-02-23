After nearing all-time Feb high of 1978, minimum temperature drops to 17°C

The day-time temperature has been 33-34 degrees Celsius across Pune, which is consistent for this time of the year. (Express File Photo)

After touching a high of 19.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning – to put this in context, the highest minimum temperature ever recorded in Pune in February was 20.1 degrees Celsius on February 26, 1978 – the mercury slid to 17.1 on the morning of February 23 at the Shivajinagar station.

The morning was just as warm and sweaty in Pashan, where the minimum temperature was 16.7 degree Celsius. Magarpatta, Chinchwad and Koregaon Park have breached the 20 degree Celsius mark in warm mornings.

The day-time temperature has been 33-34 degrees Celsius across Pune, which is consistent for this time of the year. On February 23, the maximum temperature was 35 degrees Celsius, almost unchanged from the 34.4 degrees Celsius the previous day.