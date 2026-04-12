Falling ridership, rising gaps: NGO flags challenges faced by PMPML

The webinar brought together urban transport practitioners, consultants, researchers, and citizens to examine how data from the city’s bus network can be read, interpreted, and used to push for improvements.

A webinar organised by Parisar, the Pune-based urban mobility NGO, highlighted the operational challenges faced by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), using publicly available monthly data from PMPML to analyse the performance of the city’s bus transport system.

The webinar held on April 10, titled ‘Analysing Public Transport Data: PMPML Dashboard Demonstration,’ brought together urban transport practitioners, consultants, researchers, and citizens to examine how data from the city’s bus network can be read, interpreted, and used to push for improvements.

“PMPML is one of the very few bus transport organisations that regularly publishes its data, but there is hardly any analysis of the same,” said Shweta Vernekar, Senior Programme Associate with Parisar. “So we collaborated with DOMO, a cloud-native Business Intelligence and data integration platform, which allowed us to analyse it and give graphical representations that can be easily understood and help to act upon the gaps.”