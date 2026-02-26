Fake threat by email to bomb Baner passport office; FIR lodged

Police have booked the accused, who sent the bomb hoax through email under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 125, 351 (3), 351(4), 353(1) (b). (Express File Photo)

The Regional Passport Office in Pune’s Baner area received a bomb threat through an email on Thursday morning.

Soon, teams of Pune city police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the passport office.

Nothing ‘suspicious’ found: Police

BDDS sleuths checked the passport office premises thoroughly, but nothing suspicious was found. Work at the passport office was resumed after the security checks, police said.

Senior police inspector Chandrashekhar Sawant of the Baner police station said the official email ID of the regional passport office received a fake bomb blast threat through an email at 10.07 am on Thursday.

“The email threatened to bomb the passport office using the RDX explosive. A passport office staffer Jatin Pote (53) has lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case. Further investigation is on,” said Sawant.