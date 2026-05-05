Exhibition at Zapurzha Museum of Art and Culture: Pune gets a timely reminder about the forgotten pastoralists

You could call them the oldest time travellers of the world – the communities who have been on the move for centuries, living by the seasons and the ways of nature as they trace familiar routes. This year, the United Nations is attempting to draw global attention to them by designating 2026 as the Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists.

“Pastoralists raise animals, contribute to food security, and hold diverse cultural heritage and local and indigenous knowledge, preserving ecosystems across the world,” says an official statement from the UN.

It adds, “By working with the land, pastoralists’ work provides benefits to both people and the planet. They maintain ecosystems and preserve indigenous livestock breeds that are adapted to the local environment. Pastoralism is not only a livelihood but also a cultural heritage. Their practices show how human livelihoods and nature can coexist and thrive together.”

One of the famous pastoralist communities of Maharashtra are the dhangars. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana are homes of the Lambadi people. A travelling exhibition, “Living Lightly: Journey with Pastoralists 2026”, at Pune’s Zapurzha Museum of Art and Culture, aims to reveal the vibrant stories of such communities who have been rendered invisible by the glitz of towering cityscapes.

“Pastoralists have contributed hugely to our our cultures that we are not aware of. So much of our music, across the world and in India, comes from pastorals. You trace the history of the flute and you will be taken back to the culture of pastoralists,” says Sushma Iyengar, the lead curator of the exhibition. The exhibition is the result of years of work by Iyengar with nomadic pastoralists and other indigenous communities.

The journey of a visitor to the exhibition begins with a fully hand-embroidered map that has been made to scale, depicting even the elevation, of the Deccan Plateau. To see the representation of a land up close is the first step to understanding how it became hospitable to pastoralism so that they formed a solid bedrock of the culture and societies of Maharashtra and Telengana, among others.

As the map opens your eyes, you will see that the Deccan has the largest number of pastoral communities and pastoral animal breeds in the country. India has the second-largest sheep population in the world, and many of the animals are living in the Deccan. The visitors are taken through different themes, such as forests and wool. A section reveals the challenges and the skills required in a transient life. “Their home is on the move. We have a section called ‘Homes on the Move’, which shows how they carry their entire home on their animals,” says Iyengar.

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The exhibition uses a multi-layered design to form a bridge between the pastoral communities of the region and visitors to the Zapurzha Museum of Art and Culture. In the galleries are stories, such as of the folk deity Khandoba and his wives, Mhalsa, who is from a settled trading community, and Banai, who was a pastoralist and believed to represent nature. Visitors will meet the skilled pastoralists in workshops on Lambadi embroidery, hand spinning with peti charkha and drop spindle, and leather puppet.

Since pastoralists lead isolated lives in the forests where they graze their animals, music is a natural wellspring of emotion. The exhibition is accompanied by concerts on the evenings of May 9 and 10 that showcase the “oral traditions to celebrate the ancestral labour and the spiritual grit of these arid-land pastoralists”. May 9 will feature Shilpa Mudbi, a multi-disciplinary artist and researcher, and Kalaburagi Kala Mandal, made up of the kuruba community of northern Karnataka. The next evening, Shruti Veena Vishwanath will perform with members of the dhangar community of Maharashtra.

The showcase of pastoral traditions would be incomplete without appreciating their handicrafts. A dozen selected artisans will display their wares at Sanjha Bazaar. The items are made up of indigenous raw material and include dung-based items, leather goods and products made from grass and wool, among others. “This culture is invisible only because we we have made it invisible,” says Iyengar.