El Niño may push up food prices, but India better prepared than in 2009: Scientists

India’s history with the El Niño and an understanding of the country’s advances in agricultural policies, such as insurances and resilient seeds, suggests that there could be limited food and cattle fodder inflation and a small potential dip in the economy.

This was one of the assessments made during a session, “El Nino Meets a Warming Indian Ocean: Understanding the Impacts on Extreme Events and Society”, organised by IIOE-2 Early Career Scientists Network (ECSN), a global community of early career researchers, dedicated to advancing the understanding of the Indian Ocean.

Panelist Dr Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at IITM Pune, said that India had confronted a strong El Niño in 2009, when the monsoon deficit was around 22. “Food inflation after that was around 20 percent. Since then, we have around 56 per cent or more of agricultural land irrigated. We have good stocks, which buffer the inflation prices for rice and wheat. Other crops, like oilseeds and pulses, are getting affected by a rainfall deficit,” he added.