Espionage case: Trial against ex-DRDO scientist begins

Pradeep Kurulkar, the then head of the DRDO's Research and Development Establishment (Engineers) laboratory, was suspended a few days after his arrest in May 2023.

The trial in the alleged espionage case against former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Pradeep Kurulkar commenced before a special court in Pune on Monday.

Special public prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar examined a panch witness regarding Kurulkar’s arrest by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), seizure of his cell phone and other belongings and a search conducted of his office.

Kurulkar’s counsel Rhishikesh Ganu confirmed that one prosecution witness was examined before the court. The prosecution has so far submitted a list of ten witnesses to the court.

On June 18, the special court had framed charges against Kurulkar.

Kurulkar was arrested by the ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) on May 3, 2023 under sections of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for his alleged wrongful communication to a female Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO) named “Zara Dasgupta”, who had also been named as a wanted accused in this case. The ATS had submitted a 1837-page chargesheet against Kurulkar on June 30, 2023.