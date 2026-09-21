Techie kills wife, jumps from second floor in Pune’s Dehugaon

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A software developer allegedly murdered his pregnant wife, following a dispute over the purchase of agriculture land, and then attempted suicide by jumping from the second floor of a building in Dehugaon in the early hours of Sunday.
Police identified the deceased woman as Shubhangi Akash Baraskar (28). Her father Satish Kait (56), a farmer from Sangli district, lodged the first information report (FIR) at Dehu Road police station, under the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad police.
Police booked Shubhangi’s husband Akash Ramdas Baraskar (31) on murder charges, under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 103 (1).
Senior police inspector Vikram Bansode said Akash worked at a company in Hinjewadi as a software developer.
As per the FIR, Akash had been residing with his wife in a rented house in Dehugaon. She was three months pregnant.
Akash allegedly had a quarrel with his wife over the purchase of agricultural land. She opposed him for buying the land, due to which he allegedly got angry and slit her throat with a sharp blade, around 4.30 am, at their residence.
He then allegedly jumped from the second floor of a building. Police said he was left injured in the suicide attempt and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.
After receiving information, a police team reached the spot for investigation. Police informed the family members of deceased Shubhangi about the incident.
“The accused is injured. He has not been arrested yet. Investigation into the murder case is on,” said inspector Bansode.