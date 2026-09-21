Techie kills wife, jumps from second floor in Pune’s Dehugaon

A software developer allegedly murdered his pregnant wife, following a dispute over the purchase of agriculture land, and then attempted suicide by jumping from the second floor of a building in Dehugaon in the early hours of Sunday.

Police identified the deceased woman as Shubhangi Akash Baraskar (28). Her father Satish Kait (56), a farmer from Sangli district, lodged the first information report (FIR) at Dehu Road police station, under the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad police.

Police booked Shubhangi’s husband Akash Ramdas Baraskar (31) on murder charges, under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 103 (1).

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Senior police inspector Vikram Bansode said Akash worked at a company in Hinjewadi as a software developer.