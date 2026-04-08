Deepfake video of PM, Sitharaman used to cheat Army veteran of Rs 1 cr

While he was surfing the internet a few weeks ago, he came across a video of PM Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman. (File Photo)

Using deepfake videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, an Army veteran from Pune, who is in his 80s, was defrauded of Rs 1 crore in an online investment scam where he was promised high returns on forex trading.

A first information report was registered by the retired officer of the Indian Army who lives in Kondhwa area. While he was surfing the internet a few weeks ago, he came across a video of PM Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman. A probe suggested it was a deepfake video that endorsed a malicious investment platform. The video promised that for a monthly investment of Rs 22,000, the platform could give monthly returns of Rs one lakh.