Crime Files | How worn-out shoes led Pune Rural Police to nab a young woman’s killer

On October 14, just three days before Diwali, 23-year-old Manish Thakur from Haveli received a call from home — that his 20-year-old sister Poonam, a saleswoman at a medical shop, had not returned.

The family began searching along the Uruli Kanchan–Naigaon road. To their horror, her body lay in roadside bushes under a heap of loose gravel. Her cellphone, bag, footwear and dupatta lay nearby. She had suffered a grievous head injury and had bled profusely. A case of murder was registered as the nature of head injury pointed to a deliberate attack by a heavy and blunt object.

The top brass of the Pune Rural Police took serious note of the killing of a woman on a public road, and a joint probe by Uruli Kanchan Police Station and the Local Crime Branch (LCB) was launched. Four separate teams started working on various angles, they checked at least 70 CCTV cameras installed on roads approaching the location. As many as 250 persons in contact with the victim were probed. Police also activated their network of ground-level informants to gather intelligence on suspicious movements and possible suspects. One of teams probing miscellaneous leads, probed a worn out pair of shoes that was found at the crime scene.