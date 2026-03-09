Crime Files | How worn-out shoes led Pune Rural Police to nab a young woman’s killer

On October 14, just three days before Diwali, 23-year-old Manish Thakur from Haveli received a call from home — that his 20-year-old sister Poonam, a saleswoman at a medical shop, had not returned.
The family began searching along the Uruli Kanchan–Naigaon road. To their horror, her body lay in roadside bushes under a heap of loose gravel. Her cellphone, bag, footwear and dupatta lay nearby. She had suffered a grievous head injury and had bled profusely. A case of murder was registered as the nature of head injury pointed to a deliberate attack by a heavy and blunt object.
The top brass of the Pune Rural Police took serious note of the killing of a woman on a public road, and a joint probe by Uruli Kanchan Police Station and the Local Crime Branch (LCB) was launched. Four separate teams started working on various angles, they checked at least 70 CCTV cameras installed on roads approaching the location. As many as 250 persons in contact with the victim were probed. Police also activated their network of ground-level informants to gather intelligence on suspicious movements and possible suspects. One of teams probing miscellaneous leads, probed a worn out pair of shoes that was found at the crime scene.
“It was a pair of canvas shoes and had become very loose possibly by overuse. We got a critical lead from a confidential informant about a man who was seen wearing that particular pair of shoes in the area. We started gathering information on this man, closely monitored his movement over the past few days. In one of the CCTV camera footage, the man was seen wearing the same pair of shoes. On a couple of occasion, this suspect tried to give our teams a slip, possibly after spotting them from a distance. Our team soon detained him for questioning and soon became clear, it was him who had attacked and murdered the victim. We charged him for murder and arrested him,” said a police officer who was part of the probe.
The accused was identified as Dinesh Sanjay Patole (26), a resident of Gole Vasti in Uruli Kanchan. Patole worked as a mechanic at a local auto repair garage. Accused and victim did not have any previous direct contact, probe revealed.
“Investigation revealed that sometime before victim’s body was discovered, she was walking alone on the street. As Patole saw her, he started following her. As he tried to make advances towards her, she rejected his advances.
Accused them grabbed her and gagged her. He dragged her behind bushes on the roadside. As the victim started scream and resisting, he bludgeoned her to death. As the victim resisted, the accused lost his shoes in the scuffle as they had become loose from overuse. He then fled from the scene.” an officer who was part of the probe said.
Since his arrest in the third week of October last year and subsequent police remand, Patole has been in prison in judicial custody. He has been chargesheeted, officials said.
Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010.
Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune.
Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More