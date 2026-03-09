Two ‘cow vigilantes’ arrested for forcing truck driver to eat cow dung

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Pune city police have arrested two self-styled cow vigilantes for allegedly thrashing the driver of a truck transporting buffaloes and forcing him to eat cow dung. A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Ambegaon police station on Sunday.
Police have identified the arrested accused as Bipasha alias Akash Manikam and Hemant Gaikwad. “A court has remanded the two accused to police custody till March 10. Further investigation is on. There are two more accused in this case, who are yet to be arrested,” said senior police inspector Sharad Zine of the Ambegaon police station.
According to the police, a group of self-styled cow vigilantes brought the driver to the Ambegaon police station with a truck carrying buffaloes on March 6.
After verification, the police booked the truck driver under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for allegedly transporting the buffaloes wrongfully. Also, based on a complaint filed by the truck driver, police filed a non-cognizable offence against the self-styled cow vigilantes for allegedly assaulting him.
Police said on Sunday they came across a video in which the “cow vigilantes” are purportedly seen making insulting comments about the truck driver’s religion, thrashing him and forcing him to eat cow dung. Police said the truck driver had not mentioned this in his complaint.
But, considering the video, the police booked the “cow vigilantes” under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 299 (outraging the religious feelings), 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 3(5).