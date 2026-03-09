Two ‘cow vigilantes’ arrested for forcing truck driver to eat cow dung

According to the police, a group of self-styled cow vigilantes brought the driver to the Ambegaon police station with a truck carrying buffaloes on March 6. (File Photo)

Pune city police have arrested two self-styled cow vigilantes for allegedly thrashing the driver of a truck transporting buffaloes and forcing him to eat cow dung. A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Ambegaon police station on Sunday.

Police have identified the arrested accused as Bipasha alias Akash Manikam and Hemant Gaikwad. “A court has remanded the two accused to police custody till March 10. Further investigation is on. There are two more accused in this case, who are yet to be arrested,” said senior police inspector Sharad Zine of the Ambegaon police station.

