Cook with China links among 7 held in Rs 11 cr cyber scam

The Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested seven persons from different parts of Maharashtra and Rajasthan in connection with a cyber scam, in which a former director of a Chakan based company was duped of Rs 11.13 crore.

Police identified the accused persons Abhay Babasaheb Patil (34) of Kolhapur, Shivtej Rajendra Pote (30) of Wagholi in Pune, Mahesh Udchane (28) and Rahul Maurya (24) of Dahisar in Mumbai, Yuvraj alias Santosh Mudliyar (35) of Lohegaon in Pune, Rony alias Pankaj Mangu Girigosavi (24) and Prahlad Pruthviraj Gadari (23) of Rajasthan.

Police said online fraudsters had contacted the victim in November through a mobile messaging application. Assuring huge profits, the fraudsters allegedly lured the victim to invest money online in their share trading firm, which they claimed was registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Police said the victim transferred Rs 11.13 crore in different bank accounts through multiple online transactions from November to January on the instructions of the fraudsters.

Probe revealed the fraudsters initially returned an amount off Rs 40 lakh to gain the victim’s confidence. As a result, he went on transferring money, hoping to get multifold gains. The fraudsters also asked the victim to download a phone app which showed false high returns to the victim. When he tried to withdraw his earnings, he did not get it. So he filed a complaint with the police.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Cyber police station on February 20, under sections 338, 318 (4), 316 (2(, 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Information Technology Act. Police inspector Ravikiran Nale launched a probe into the bank accounts in which the victim had transferred his money.

As per a press release issued on Friday, a probe revealed that an Axis bank account in the name of a textile firm in Kolhapur received Rs 21 lakh in this case. Police said the accused, Abhay Patil, had allegedly given this account to Shivtej Pote for financial gains.

A police team of sub inspector Vaibhav Patil arrested Abhay on February 27. Soon, Pote was also arrested along with aides Yuvraj Mudliyar from Pune. Accused Rony and Prahlad Gadari were arrested from Rajasthan on March 4, police said.

“Pote runs an IT services company in Pune, but he and his aides were found to have used about 15 to 20 bank accounts for cyber crimes. Gadari, who worked as a cook, was in contact with cyber fraudsters based in China for over the last year. Rony was also found to be involved in digital arrest cyber fraud cases,” said assistant police inspector Praveen Swami.

A probe into a Kotak Bank account, which received Rs 25 lakh was found to be registered in a firm’s name. Police said accused Mahesh Udchane had given this bank account to Rahul Maurya on “commission”. A police team led by sub inspector Prakash Katkade nabbed Udchane and Maurya from Mumbai.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shivaji Pawar said so far an amount of Rs 1.8 crore that had been taken by the fraudsters in different bank accounts has been put on “hold” through a legal procedure.