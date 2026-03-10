With Cong distancing itself from him, Rohit Tilak likely to join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

With the Congress distancing itself from him since the Lokmanya Tilak award was conferred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former state Youth Congress chief Rohit Tilak, descendent of freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak, is cosying up to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after being offered to contest Rajya Sabha seat by the Deputy CM.

Rohit Tilak was the only member of the Tilak family active in Congress after his grandfather Jayantrao Tilak. He continued the association of the Tilak family with Congress even when his aunt Mukta Tilak was with BJP, elected to PMC and being Pune mayor. She was also elected to the state assembly and, after her demise, her son Kunal Tilak has continued her legacy in BJP, elected to PMC as corporator.

“The annual Lokmanya Tilak award of the trust was started in 1983 and has been conferred to leaders from all sectors, including politics, based on their contribution to nation building. It was conferred on Congress leaders Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee of BJP, RSS leader and many other political leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the award three years ago and since then the Congress has kept its distance from me,” Rohit said.

He said on several occasions he has explained his decision to the party leadership. “I finally got fed up and stopped working for Congress in the last two years. Instead I focused on social work of the Tilak family,” said Rohit.

The association of the Tilak family with Congress was from the pre-Independence era, he said. “Congress was a movement and Lokmanya Tilak was part of it. The association continued for generations and I was state youth Congress chief and had also contested Assembly elections twice as a Congress candidate.”

“I continued with party work and never refused any responsibility. However, the situation did not change and I had to stop party work due to the treatment given to me,” Rohit said.

He said there was no formal discussion with any other political party till date. “Recently, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde approached me to contest the Rajya Sabha election as Sena candidate. He considered a youth like me for Rajya Sabha and I also, after discussing it with close associates, decided to accept it,” he said.

The Shiv Sena chief had declared his name as second Shiv Sena candidate for Rajya Sabha elections held recently but later the party decided not to contest as MVA had fielded NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar for the seat. “I was to file a nomination for Rajya Sabha election but the party later decided not to contest the seat. I am still keen to do social work under guidance of Eknath Shinde if given any opportunity in future,” said Rohit.

“I have not officially resigned from Congress membership but stopped working for party few years ago after false and stupid complaints continued to be made against me to the party leadership,” he said, adding there is no formal joining the Shiv Sena yet but would continue to work with the Deputy CM.