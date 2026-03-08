Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates double-decker flyover near SPPU

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday inaugurated the integrated double-decker flyover in front of Savitribai Phule Pune University via video conferencing, emphasising that robust infrastructure and multi-dimensional planning are key to freeing the rapidly growing city from traffic congestion.
The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, State Minister Madhuri Misal, Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, MLA Siddharth Shirole, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase, and Pune Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Prithviraj B. P.
Emphasising the need for strong infrastructure in a fast-growing city like Pune, Fadnavis said the government is implementing multi-dimensional planning to tackle traffic congestion.
The CM said that while there were disputes and difficulties regarding the demolition of the old bridge and construction of the new one, the project was successfully completed by taking all stakeholders into confidence.
He highlighted the pivotal role played by the late Ajit Pawar in initiating this process.
Fadnavis said Pune is evolving from an IT hub into a major centre for Global Capability Centres (GCC). “Over the past year, Pune developed the highest GCC space in India, increasing its economic significance,” he said.
“Since road space is limited, the government is focusing on modernizing transport through flyovers, grade separators, tunnels, and expanding the Metro network. Work is currently happening on three levels: underground, on the surface, and elevated,” he added.
Responding to public sentiment, the CM also assured a positive decision regarding naming the flyover after the late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar said, “This flyover is a long-term solution to the years of congestion at the University gate and Ganeshkhind Road. It features a unique integrated design: the upper level carries the Metro line, while the lower level serves vehicular traffic.”
She added that separate ramps for traffic from Aundh and Baner towards Shivajinagar, a dedicated flyover from Shivajinagar to Baner/Pashan, connectivity to Senapati Bapat Road and underpasses will help ensure smoother traffic flow.
Pawar also mentioned a 21 per cent increase in infrastructure spending in the state budget, including approvals for the Ramwadi–Wagholi Metro, the Yerwada–Katraj tunnel and plans to develop Pune as a “Growth Hub” similar to Mumbai.
Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol said the PMRDA-led project will significantly reduce congestion in West Pune.
State Minister Madhuri Misal said the Central Government has allocated ₹80,000 crore for Pune’s integrated development.
MLA Siddharth Shirole said the bridge will act as a crucial link between Metro and road transport, easing the daily commute for thousands.
Outgoing PMRDA chief Yogesh Mhase delivered the introductory speech, detailing the engineering aspects of the project. The ceremony concluded in the presence of local representatives and citizens.