Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates double-decker flyover near SPPU

Emphasising the need for strong infrastructure in a fast-growing city like Pune, Fadnavis said the government is implementing multi-dimensional planning to tackle traffic congestion. (Image: @mohol_murlidhar)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday inaugurated the integrated double-decker flyover in front of Savitribai Phule Pune University via video conferencing, emphasising that robust infrastructure and multi-dimensional planning are key to freeing the rapidly growing city from traffic congestion.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, State Minister Madhuri Misal, Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, MLA Siddharth Shirole, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase, and Pune Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Prithviraj B. P.

